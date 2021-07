While Angelina Jolie is currently embroiled in a long-running custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over five of their six children, a new documentary is examining whether or not Jolie's adoption of her oldest son, Maddox, now 19, was all above board. Jolie was one of the hundreds of Americans who used Lauryn Galindo to adopt children from Cambodia who were unaware of Galindo's "potentially unethical practices." The Sun reports that filmmaker Elizabeth Jacobs is working on a new documentary called The Stolen Children that examines the truth about Galindo's adoptions.