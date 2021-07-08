Cancel
Florida State

Davidson Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

By Photo: Christa Salerno
seminoles.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State senior diver Joshua Davidson was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Academic All-District Team on Thursday. The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Men’s At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

