Davidson Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State senior diver Joshua Davidson was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Academic All-District Team on Thursday. The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Men’s At-Large Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.seminoles.com
