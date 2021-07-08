The 11 most expensive Houston homes sold in June

Houston’s luxury market has been thriving, along with the rest of H-Town’s residential real estate. Unsurprisingly, half of the most expensive homes sold last month were in the River Oaks area, with a couple sold in the nearby Tanglewood area. Eleven Houston buyer’s agents helped clients purchase the 11 most expensive homes in June priced up to $5,950,000, according to the Houston Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Congratulations to the following agents: