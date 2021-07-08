RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - With these record setting temperatures, many are headed to the water to find relief from the heat.

With more than 2,000 visitors daily, Jefferson County Lake continues to be a popular spot.

The lake has also become a popular spot for visitors from around the country, as a "home base" as they explore eastern Idaho, Yellowstone and the surrounding areas.

If you are planning a trip to the lake, county officials recommend you arrive early in the day to get a good spot on the beach and remind visitors to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Officials also ask visitors to bring exact change for the $6 entrance fee and remind everyone dogs are not allowed on the main lawn and beach areas.

The post Jefferson County Lake draws in the crowds appeared first on Local News 8 .