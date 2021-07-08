Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger
What If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.lrmonline.com
