Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Apple Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Animation
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? trailer teases the budding Marvel Multiverse

Are you ready to dive into some of the biggest questions in Marvel? What if Killmonger ruled Wakanda? What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? What would Guardians of the Galaxy be like with T’Challa as the leader? In the first trailer for the Marvel Studios animated series What If…?, prepare to explore the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before. Check it out below along with the new poster…
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Marvel “What If…?” trailer delivers Howard The Duck

Howard The Duck is in the first major Marvel Studios’ What If…? trailer this afternoon. The trailer was released today, July 8, 2021, complete with a release date and so very much to dissect and discuss. This series is based on the original Marvel Comics comic series, each of which took a peek at the most wild, wacky, and off-the-wall possibilities in the Marvel multiverse.
TV SeriesGamespot

Marvel's "What If" Releases August 11, New Trailer Shows Starlord T'Challa, Captain Britain, And More

The first trailer for Marvel's What If....? has been released. The animated show hits Disney+ on August 11. The series dives into various Marvel multiverses and the many possibilities for its characters beyond what has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer opens with a familiar scene of Tony Stark from the first Iron Man movie, but the sudden appearance of Black Panther's Eric Killmonger quickly reveals that this isn't the MCU as we know it.
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Marvel Studios Releases Trailer for “What If…?” Ahead of Disney+ Arrival

Today a new trailer and poster were released for the Marvel Studios’ What If…?. This Disney+ series reimagines famous events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This creates a multiverse of infinite possibilities. This series includes characters like Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and others. It is directed by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley is the head writer. It brings Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling with a few twists. This is Marvel Studios’ first animated series. It launches on August 11, 2021, on Disney+.
TV SeriesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Marvel Sets ‘What If…?’ Release Date With New Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first animated series this summer when What If...? debuts on Disney+. Inspired by the long-running Marvel comic book of the same name, the show imagines alternate realities and storylines inspired by famous events in the history of the MCU. These imaginary tales are narrated and overseen by The Watcher, the same Marvel character who appeared in the What If...? comics. On the show, he’s voiced by Jeffrey Wright.
TV Seriesnerdvanamedia.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ launches Aug. 11 – see the new trailer and poster

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ “What If…?,” showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, “What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new...
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Chadwick Boseman Makes Final Appearance As T’Challa In Marvel Series ‘What If…?’- Watch

Marvel fans got their first look at ‘What If…?’, an upcoming animated series that will mark Chadwick Boseman’s final stint as T’Challa in the MCU. In the upcoming Disney+ series, What If…?, Marvel Studios will explore what would happen had major Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) events gone differently. The 10-episode series will undoubtedly offer action and intrigue, but its biggest draw for fans to tune in is Chadwick Boseman, who makes his final appearance as T’Challa following his tragic death in Aug. 2020. In the first trailer for the show, which dropped on July 8, Chadwick voices T’Challa — but he’s not the Black Panther this go around.
TV SeriesCollider

Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Every Marvel Character In the ‘What If…?’ Trailer

The What If...? comics were always fun because they had no rules. One month might imagine what would happen if the Punisher became Captain America, and the next could feature Doctor Doom as Doctor Strange. (This is not a hypothetical scenario; these are the concepts behind issues #51 and #52 of the ’90s What If...? comic.)
Movieslrmonline.com

Watch Mei ‘Hulk Out’ In Pixar’s Turning Red Trailer

‘Growing up is a beast.’ That’s very true and Turning Red takes growing pains to a new level. Disney/Pixar shared with us the Turning Red trailer and it’s pretty exciting. The Trailer. This one of the worst things that could happen to you at school. You can’t spell smother without...
TV Serieshypable.com

Disney+ drops first trailer for Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

The first trailer for Marvel’s What If …? animated series is here, and it invites viewers to broaden their minds and embrace the idea of infinite possibilities. On Thursday (July 8), Disney+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s What If…?. The series, which marks Marvel Studios’ first ever animated...
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper LEGO set revealed

Last month we got a look at the Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man set, and now LEGO has officially revealed another tie-in the upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If…? with the Captain Carter & The Hydra Stomper set which hits shelves on August 1st, priced at £27.99/$29.99; check it out here…
Movieslrmonline.com

Agatha Back All Along Says Marvel’s Kevin Feige

Agatha back all along! Seriously, was there ever any doubt after her star turn in WandaVision that Kathryn Hahn would at some point return to the MCU as Agatha Harkness? In my mind, no, but we don’t have to speculate any longer. Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Agatha will be back, and so will Kathryn Hahn, and sometime soon.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Loki Season 2 Confirmed In Season 1 Finale [No SPOILERS]

Loki will return in Season 2! Yup, a title card in the credits of the finale confirmed as many suspected that Loki Season 2 was happening. I won’t touch on any spoilers for the finale here so have no fear. It was long rumored and teased that Loki would be...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What If …? Marvel Studios dazzles with its new official trailer in Spanish

What If…? from Marvel Studios shares its new official trailer in Spanish. The animated series of the American giant will arrive at Disney + next August 11th. From that day on, you will receive a new episode every Wednesday, until completing the 10 expected in the first season. You can see the full video in the Headboard of this news.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy