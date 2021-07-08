North Carolina State Trooper Charged With Transfer Of Firearm To A Felon

Timothy Jay Norman, age 47, of Browns Summit, NC, and Tommy Lee Hudson, age 33, of Reidsville, NC, were arrested Wednesday on criminal firearm charges.

The Criminal Complaints unsealed today allege that Norman, a North Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper, transferred firearms to Hudson, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that Hudson is a convicted felon.

The defendants had initial appearances in federal court in Greensboro this afternoon and were detained pending their next scheduled court appearances on July 14 at 3:00 p.m. (Hudson) and 3:45 p.m. (Norman), in Greensboro Courtroom 1A.

Norman is charged with the unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hudson is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charges were announced by Sandra J. Hairston, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. The case has been investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.