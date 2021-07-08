Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

North Carolina State Trooper Charged With Transfer Of Firearm To A Felon

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmdCn_0arVXm8200

Timothy Jay Norman, age 47, of Browns Summit, NC, and Tommy Lee Hudson, age 33, of Reidsville, NC, were arrested Wednesday on criminal firearm charges.

The Criminal Complaints unsealed today allege that Norman, a North Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper, transferred firearms to Hudson, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that Hudson is a convicted felon.

The defendants had initial appearances in federal court in Greensboro this afternoon and were detained pending their next scheduled court appearances on July 14 at 3:00 p.m. (Hudson) and 3:45 p.m. (Norman), in Greensboro Courtroom 1A.

Norman is charged with the unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hudson is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charges were announced by Sandra J. Hairston, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. The case has been investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 1

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Convicted Felon#State Trooper#Browns Summit#The Criminal Complaints#Greensboro Courtroom 1a#Sbi Rrb#Fbi#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Havelock, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man convicted by federal jury of heroin conspiracy, distribution charges

A federal jury convicted a Havelock man June 30 on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, four counts of distributing heroin and aiding and abetting and one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.
Guilford County, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

NC trooper sold guns to felon, FBI says

GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County-based N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper is accused of selling guns and ammunition to a man he knew was a convicted felon. Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit not only sold pistols and military-style AR-15 rifles emblazoned with the Highway Patrol’s name and badge to Tommy Lee Hudson, 33, of Reidsville, as well as to other people, he sometimes did it while on duty and in uniform, dealing the weapons from the trunk of his patrol car, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Phillip Spainhour released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Luck, WIdrydenwire.com

Luck Man Sentenced To 7 Years For Possessing Firearms As A Felon

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Thomas Olsem, 53, Luck, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty today, and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 7 years in prison for possessing firearms as a felon. Olsem was convicted...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

White NC State Trooper Accused of Selling Guns to A Convicted Felon With Prior Weapons Charges

A North Carolina Trooper is being accused of illegally selling guns to a felon, according to the news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Timothy Jay Norman has been charged with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person, which under North Carolina law prohibits a private sale of firearms or ammunition to a person known to violate the law. Such action is a Class F felony.
Beaver, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Beaver-Pa. State Trooper Who Is Facing Charges Due In Court Monday

(Beaver, Pa.) A State Trooper who is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred in Rochester is scheduled to be in court today. According to a criminal complaint Trooper Trask Alexander is charged with trying to withdraw a traffic citation issued to one of his friends that was issued by another state trooper after a traffic stop that happened in Rochester.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

North Carolina man charged with DWI, found with cocaine

ELLERY — A North Carolina man, charged with driving while intoxicated, was also found with a quantity of cocaine during a traffic stop early Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 1:40 a.m. on Route 430. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Nicholas J. Bullard of Colfax.
Port Arthur, TXOrange Leader

Port Arthur Felon Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violations

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Port Arthur convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Lorenzo Antonio Salinas, 33, pleaded guilty on April 6, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy