Hearts Of Iron IV: The Kotaku Re-Review

By Luke Plunkett
Kotaku
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, Paradox released the grand strategy Second World War game Hearts Of Iron IV. I have spent huge parts of the last five years playing this game, through updates and expansions, and I think in 2021 it’s as important, and even better, than it was at launch. Older readers...

Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Where the Heart Leads

Armature is most recently, and probably best, known for their Xbox entry, ReCore. For as flawed as it is, it was an enjoyable title, and that verdict is shared among a lot of members of the WTMG staff. It is why my interest was piqued when I saw the trailer for their newest title, Where the Heart Leads. It is also why I was so completely let down after “playing” it.
Video GamesKotaku

Dark Souls Scrolling Texture Mod Chooses Violence

Dark Souls is challenging, but have you ever tried playing it drunk, on psychedelics, about to vomit, or any combination of the three? A new, totally unnecessary mod simulates that experience by making almost every texture in the hardcore action role-playing game scroll endlessly, making it seem as if the world around you is about to fall apart at the seams.
Video GamesKotaku

Company Of Heroes 3

I have strong feelings about Relic’s classic real-time strategy game Company of Heroes. I’ve gone so far as to call it the “perfect RTS.” So yeah, the news today that a third game was coming was both a huge surprise and a pleasant one. If you’ve never played the games,...
Video GamesKotaku

New Bravely Default Announced For Mobile In Japan

Square Enix has revealed a new Bravely Default. Called Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, the game marks the franchise’s tenth anniversary. The official trailer, which can be seen below, shows off the Bravely’s familiar Bravely and Default command-battle system and features Bravely Second-style art. Raita Kazama is once again doing the key art and the character design, while Keiichi Ajiro, who has writing credits on the first game and Bravely Second, has penned an original story for Brilliant Lights. All this is good news for longtime fans of the Bravely series.
TV ShowsKotaku

Retro Game Releases Could Get Needed Copyright Help In Japan

Japanese copyright law can make re-releasing some old games difficult, if not impossible. A new copyright system could change that. According to Game Spark and Yomiuri Shimbun, a new copyright system has been proposed in Japan for works where the copyright holder is unclear, where a central organization would be responsible for the rights. The plan would reportedly be a practical safeguard.
Video GamesKotaku

Rare Mario PC Game Donated To Museum

There’s a parallel universe in which Id Software, known for popularizing the first-person shooter genre, created PC versions of Nintendo games. In 1990, the studio created a demo for a PC port of Super Mario Bros. 3. That demo is now in a literal museum. The Strong National Museum of...
Video GamesKotaku

Hero Summons Spirit of GameFAQs, Writes Entire Switch Game Wiki

The internet is so big and vast and great and terrible that whenever I can’t find something, I just assume I must not be looking in the right place. In actuality, there’s just a lot of stuff that doesn’t exist because it got deleted or nobody wrote in the first place. That’s what one fan discovered while trying to research a video game called Part Time UFO, but instead of just throwing up their hands and calling it a day like most of us, they decided to make an entire wiki for the underrated Switch indie all by themselves.
Video GamesKotaku

Bethesda’s PS5-Exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed To 2022

The great season of delays continues unabated. Ghostwire: Tokyo, the forthcoming PlayStation 5 action adventure game from Tango Gameworks, has been delayed to early 2022, the studio announced in a tweet today. First announced at Bethesda’s 2019 E3 presser, Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game from the studio behind The...
Video GamesKotaku

Pokémon Unite Launches On Switch July 21

Pokémon fans eager to get in on the team-based multiplayer battles of Pokémon Unite following last month’s Japan-only network stress test don’t have long to wait at all. The free-to-start PokéMOBA starts service on the Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, July 21, giving us a little less than a week to pick our mains. I call Slowbro.
Video GamesKotaku

Skyward Sword HD Amiibo Delay Means No Fast-Travel At Launch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out tomorrow, but its accompanying Zelda & Loftwing amiibo will be missing for most players. Nintendo confirmed today that the toy, which unlocks fast-travel in the game, is facing a number of shipping delays that will keep it out of most people’s hands until August.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Wolfenstein Games In Order

The Wolfenstein series is one of the longest-running and most popular first-person shooter titles of all time. Blending historical aspects with over-the-top violence and fantasy, Wolfenstein has continuously used this formula to bring fans new games for over 30 years. Launching in 1981 with Castle Wolfenstein for the Apple II...
Retailmxdwn.com

Super Magbot Review

Super Magbot is an indie action platformer, developed by Astral Pixel and published by Team17. The art style of Super Magbot is done entirely in a charming pixel art style, but as will be a theme with this review, it’s not very distinct or unique. You could honestly splice screenshots of this game with about a dozen others with a similar pixel style and not be able to tell the difference. That’s not to say it’s the fault of the pixel art style in general, you can do games in pixel art and have a very distinct art style at the same time. It’s not just the art style that fails to distinguish itself, the environments of the game are about as generic as it gets. You visit four worlds in the game, a forest planet, an ice planet, a magma planet, and a technology planet that our main robot character hails from. As generic as these themes are, the game doesn’t attempt to add its spin or take on them to make them original at all. That’s not to say the art is bad, this game is pretty. It’s just not unique or even very memorable.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Video: Super Robot Wars 30 English Trailer

Bandai Namco has uploaded an English version of Super Robot Wars 30‘s first trailer. As previously detailed, the trailer shows off the numerous super robot franchises that will be crossing over in the game, along with some info about gameplay features. It also covers the various DLCs and special editions the game will receive.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Scarlet Nexus Review (PS5)

On paper, Scarlet Nexus feels like bigger-budget Code Vein, but assuming the former plays like the latter would be a huge mistake. Scarlet Nexus draws inspiration from many games of different genres, but Code Vein is not one of them. Scarlet Nexus is an action RPG featuring an anime art...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Suprising Launch of XCOM Legends

2K Games has unexpectedly released XCOM Legends on smartphones. The new XCOM game is only available in select countries. Without prior announcement and to everyone's surprise, 2K Games released a new title from the XCOM series. We're talking about the mobile game titled XCOM Legends, available on Google Play. Unfortunately, so far we can download it only in selected countries.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Valve’s Steam Deck follows indie games down the portable path

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: Valve enters the portables market with Switch-like handheld, Tencent dominates the investment news cycle (again) and Xbox sales outshine the competition. Was this email forwarded to you? Subscribe here. The Big Story. The indie game market...
Video GamesKotaku

Sony Japan Recommends Two-Step Sign-In After PSN Account Takeovers

While two-factor authentication is not new to the PlayStation Network, today the official Ask PlayStation Japanese Twitter account recommended the verification progress be used for logging in. As website Game Impress Watch reports, there have been “many reports” from users of accounts being taken over in Japan. Therefore, Sony Japan...
Video GamesKotaku

WoW Disappointment, Plus Twitch, Start Mass Exodus Into Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is having its best month ever. Yesterday, Square Enix “sold out” of digital copies of Final Fantasy XIV prompting many to ask how could something ostensibly limitless like a digital code run out? Also, new character creation was briefly banned on all North American data centers. Last week, PCGamesN noted FF14 had its highest number of concurrent players on Steam at 47,000. Earlier this week, according to steamdb, the game broke that record amassing 58,000 concurrent players—a metric that doesn’t even account for players using FF14’s native launcher or console players.

