Bee County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Live Oak by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bee; Live Oak The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Bee County in south central Texas Southeastern Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last several hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beeville, George West, Skidmore, Dinero, Mount Lucas and River Creek Acres. This includes the following streams and drainages Para Creek, La, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Blackjack Creek, Poesta Creek, South Fork Salt Branch, Gamble Gully, Aransas River, Paisano Creek, Salt Branch, Papalote Creek, McKimzey Creek, Nueces River, Bullshead Creek, Gilden Creek, Ratta Creek, Elm Creek, Silver Creek, Aransas Creek, Little Dry Creek and Olmos Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

