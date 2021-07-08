Special Weather Statement issued for Stark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN STARK COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Belfield, or 17 miles west of Dickinson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belfield and South Heart. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
