Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Stark by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN STARK COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Belfield, or 17 miles west of Dickinson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belfield and South Heart. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Belfield, ND
County
Stark County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Stark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy