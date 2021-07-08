Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Patrick Star Show Will Host Special Table Read At SDCC At Home

By Shockey
lrmonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon is raising the curtain on The Patrick Star Show at [email protected] to give fans a one-of-a-kind look at the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff featuring the world’s most famous pink sea star and his family. On Saturday, July 24, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET, the voice cast and producers behind the original series will treat viewers to an exclusive table read and conversation. [email protected] panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Cree Summer
Person
Jill Talley
Person
Bill Fagerbakke
Person
Marc Ceccarelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Voice Actors#Reality Show#Spongebob#Grandpat#Syfy Wire#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Apple Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
World Series
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV Showslrmonline.com

What About Family? Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, And Dana Snyder Talk About The Patrick Star Show [Exclusive Interview]

Since the release of F9 a few weeks back it seems like all we can talk about is how family can overcome anything. The idea has been showcased in memes and clips all over social media and they have been hilarious. So with that let’s stick to the theme of family. Tonight on Nickelodeon we are finally going to have the pleasure of getting to know the family of one of pop cultures’ favorite animated characters. The one and only Patrick Star.
Comicsstarlocalmedia.com

SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

Once again, San Diego Comic-Con is a virtual event this July. (An in-person event is planned for November 26-28.) Over the course of three days (as opposed to the usual four), fans can stream panels for their favorite shows, movies, and more, with casts and creatives sharing behind-the-scenes details and teases of what’s to come, for free. The panels will be available on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.
TV Seriesktbb.com

‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spin-off ‘The Patrick Star Show’ debuts today

Fans of SpongeBob Squarepants, rejoice: The Patrick Star Show debuts today on Paramount+. Bill Fagerbakke [FOG-ger-bahk] reprises his voice role as the titular pink starfish. The show also features Tom Wilson voicing Patrick's dad, Cecil Star, and Cree Summer as Patrick's oddball mom, Bunny. There's also Patrick's genius grandfather, GrandPat, voiced by Dana Snyder, and Patrick's kid sister Squidina, who's played by Jill Talley.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Netflix Geeked Announces Packed Lineup For SDCC At Home

We are roughly two weeks away from SDCC at Home and even though most spectators were hoping for an in-person event this year, unfortunately, it couldn’t happen. The positive is that fans that normally couldn’t make it out to California still have the opportunity to check out the fun events. Panels and events are starting to be scheduled out and being promoted. Netflix has just released its lineup for SDCC at Home with a wide variety of panels for fans to geek out on.
Movieslrmonline.com

Nickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years Of Blue’s Clues & You With A Feature Film

This year Nickelodeon is commemorating 25 years of their iconic animated series, Blue’s Clues. It’s crazy to think that this preschool series launched on September 8th, 1996. To celebrate the occasion, Nickelodeon is going to showcase an array of initiatives across multiple platforms. But that is not enough for everyone’s...
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Special Disney Gallery Will Explore The Return Of Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill on the set of THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Last year’s Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian saw a shocking return of one of the greatest Jedi’s of all time, Luke Skywalker. With the help of revolutionary technology, we were able to see Luke as a Jedi Master during his prime. The inclusion of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian was one of the best-kept secrets in tv history. Now Disney+ is going to share the story of bringing Luke back with a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, set to debut on August 25th.
San Diego, CACNET

Comic-Con is virtual again: When SDCC starts, how to attend from home for free

Comic-Con, the giant San Diego pop culture convention that gathers fans of comics, gaming, television, movies and more, will be virtual again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the enormous event moved online for the first time, bringing stars, directors and artists together via prerecorded panels. This year, it's scheduled for three days instead of four, running from July 23 to 25, with some early events on July 21 and July 22.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs”

In the series premiere, Patrick Star hosts a show about food after missing a hearty breakfast. Then, Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce. SpongeBob SquarePants has been gracing the screen for more than 20 years and based on his popularity status, it appears that he’s not going to go away anytime soon. This year, we see the spotlight being handed over to his dim-witted yet lovable best friend Patrick Star. That’s right, folks. Patrick Star is front and center in his very own show. This happened to be the second spin-off of the popular Nickelodeon series released in 2021, following Kamp Koral, which premiered on Paramount+ back in March. If you listen closely, you can hear Stephen Hillenburg rolling in his grave right now.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “Lost in Couch/Pat-a-thon”

Patrick journeys inside his couch to track down his remote. Then, Patrick hosts a telethon for SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary. The first episode, “Lost in Couch”, sees our host journeying to where no starfish has ever gone before: the couch. In the middle of watching cartoons, Patrick accidentally drops his remote inside the sofa. Using his tracking skills, he and his pet urchin Ouchie must track it down so he can switch off bowling. The episode satirized plenty of nature documentaries, most notably Steve Irwin’s “Crocodile Hunter” show, by having Patrick look for the “Remoto Dragon”. It’s an amusing small adventure inside the cavern-like couch filled with some goofy humor and solid callbacks to the spoofed genre.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

From ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Star Trek,’ the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con ‘At Home’

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact. This year’s virtual Comic-Con has been scaled down, taking place largely over three days (July 23–25) instead of five. (An in-person “special edition” of Comic-Con is scheduled, improbably, for the weekend after...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix shares new Masters of the Universe: Revelation poster

Ahead of its arrival on Netflix this Friday, a new poster has been released for the animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the upcoming follow-up to the classic 1980’s TV series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; check it out here…. The war for Eternia culminates in “Masters...
Comicsanimatedviews.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Coverage

In 2020, the San Diego Comic Con provided their delightful panels and presentations online for fans to watch and enjoy at their leisure. Comic-Con@Home offered a sample of the Comic Con experience with insightful retrospectives and first-look previews that have entertained hundreds of thousands who would normally flock to San Diego, California near the end of July. Wth the global pandemic still ongoing, Comic Con is bringing back Comic-Con@Home for 2021.
TV & Videosd23.com

A Chip ‘n’ Dale Fan’s Guide to Disney+

They’re already known as delightful mischief makers, and now they’re bringing some bold, fresh, and fun adventures to Disney+ beginning in just a few days! Chip ‘n’ Dale, a pair of cheery chipmunks audiences first discovered in Disney’s 1943 animated short Private Pluto, star in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life—a brand-new 12-episode series debuting on the streaming service next Wednesday, July 28… with new episodes premiering weekly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy