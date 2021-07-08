The Patrick Star Show Will Host Special Table Read At SDCC At Home

In the series premiere, Patrick Star hosts a show about food after missing a hearty breakfast. Then, Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce. SpongeBob SquarePants has been gracing the screen for more than 20 years and based on his popularity status, it appears that he’s not going to go away anytime soon. This year, we see the spotlight being handed over to his dim-witted yet lovable best friend Patrick Star. That’s right, folks. Patrick Star is front and center in his very own show. This happened to be the second spin-off of the popular Nickelodeon series released in 2021, following Kamp Koral, which premiered on Paramount+ back in March. If you listen closely, you can hear Stephen Hillenburg rolling in his grave right now.