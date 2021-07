Meet Nikki Hahn! She is a rising star who’s expanding her career from the screen and on to the stage as well with a budding music career. On the heels of her debut single “In My Head,” she has released her sophomore single “Obvious” which is currently available on all streaming platforms. Inspired by 80’s and 90’s rock and pop, Nikki’s style blends the decades together to create her own lane of experimental pop-rock. She is currently working on her debut EP infusing the sounds of her guitar, piano, and bass.