Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

8 Clandestine Bars That Will Transport You To A Bygone Era

By Ashlyn Davis
Posted by 
Secret LA
Secret LA
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LASll_0arVWnu800

These atmospheric speakeasies are some of the city’s best-kept secrets.

For all the larger-than-life spectacles L.A. is responsible for, sometimes we just long for the simpler times when all we needed was a swig of a bootlegger’s finest moonshine, moody lighting and intoxicating jazz filling the air. Thankfully, the spirit of the 1920s lives on through these alluring, contemporary speakeasies housed in unassuming locations across the city.

Here are our favorite hidden Prohibition-Inspired bars hidden around L.A.:

1. Sunset & Vinyl

Tucked away behind 800 Degrees Pizza, this speakeasy is a throwback to the 70s. Its retro interiors and disco anthems spinning from the eclectic vinyl library offers the psychedelic refuge we need right now. When times allow, you can also sink into a plush sofa and soak up the surroundings with a live performance.

Location: 1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

2. The Varnish Bar

Wander through the iconic Cole’s French Dip and step through an obscure oak door with a picture to find L.A.’s oldest public house. You’ll find yourself in this refurbished storage room, clad with wooden panels, intricate tiling, cozy leather-seated booths and dimly-lit lanterns, with the most acclaimed cocktail craftsmen in the brewing up potent libations.

Location: 118 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

3. The Blind Barber

This trendy barbershop secretly houses elegant speakeasies with locations in NYC and Chicago and two outposts in L.A. — one in Culver City and another in Highland Park. Here, you can have your grooming done day and sip on cocktails in a swanky setting by night. The concept is centered around creating a community where ideas can flow freely in a relaxed and inspiring environment.

Locations: 5715 N Figueroa St, Highland Park, CA 90042 / 10797 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

4. Good Times at Davey Wayne’s

At this unique spot, an old refrigerator door acts as a portal to a 70s-themed spot that’s like stepping into the Foreman’s living room. Every available surface is filled with vintage trinkets and collectible paraphernalia, including old soda cans. In the backyard decked out with garage sale items you’ll find an old trailer that serves great drinks. It has all the retro nostalgia you could ask for to make you feel at home in the heart of Hollywood. Plus, it’s also lightly perfumed with cannabis thanks to the dispensary next door.

Location: 1611 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

5. Old Lightning

Behind classic industrial walls in Venice, you’ll find this incredibly intimate space with chic Mid-Century furniture and tiki accents. Old Lightning can host just 25 people and to be one of them, you’ll need to enquire with staff at Scopa Italian Roots (where this cocktail den is hidden) or make a reservation via email. Note, that when you enter you will have to fully submit to a bygone era—which means giving up your phone.

Location: 2905 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

6. Death & Co. LA

The famed NYC-based hotspot brings its lauded world-class cocktails to L.A.’s Arts District. Head down a staircase into a sleek subterranean den where the bustling 3rd Street above can hardly be heard. You’ll have two indoor rooms to enjoy, the Standing Room with just 8 cocktails or the main glowing main room with elegant brass accents illuminated, romantic amber lighting, a full menu and 25 seasonal cocktails centered around local agricultural bounty.

Location: 818 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles 90013

7. In Sheep’s Clothing

This Arts District pizza parlor is a gateway to Japan. Taking inspiration from the sleek kissatens, this hi-fi bar is a haven for audiophiles. It serves up incredible cocktails and coffees with jazz records spinning on the decks. It’s a bit like having ultra an hipster friend that has curated every detail of the place for a flawless experience. While it’s currently closed, it’s scheduled to reopen in July 2021.

Location: 710 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013, United States

8. Adults Only

Often described as a Boogie Night’s-style bar, Adults Only is an elevated dive bar scene where guests walk into a fake video store on the Hollywood Strip, through a gallery lined with old-school VHS tapes and movie posters illuminating with a red glow. The rest of the space is an ostentatious mashup of decor, consisting of boudoir accents, decorative sofas, stained glass, and billiards rooms. You can sip on delicious cocktails with classic films playing in the background while you contemplate how pop culture has shaped the world we live in today.

Location: 7065 1/2 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Featured Image: Blind Barber via Facebook

Comments / 0

Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
110
Followers
59
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Culver City, CA
City
Highland Park, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clandestine#Storage Room#Stained Glass#Brass#Arts#Food Drink#The Blind Barber#Foreman#Scopa Italian Roots#Death Co#Nyc#Hotspot#Amber Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Amboy, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Amboy’s Most Intriguing Landmarks And Geological Sites In The Mojave Desert

A few fascinating gems hidden in Amboy—yes, the ghost town that was listed on eBay. There is plenty to see along the historic Route 66 (“America’s Highway”) and one of them is the abandoned town of Amboy in the middle of the Mojave Desert. Although there isn’t a whole lot of activity here, it’s an incredible place to take in the turbulent geological past of the area and how this storied town from the 1800s made it onto eBay. Here are all the telling sights that make this town an unmissable stop.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

11 Glorious Frozen Treats To Enjoy In L.A. Right Now

Here are a few delicious ways to deal with the L.A. heat. The temperatures are soaring and so is the desire to dive straight into the ocean or cannonball into the nearest pool. But with beaches being crowded and pools not being a feature in every home, the next best thing you can do is plunge straight into a sweet, heavenly frozen dessert.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Wander Through An Enchanting Tunnel Of Plants To Find This New Bookstore In L.A.

Lost Books is a literary treasure trove worth finding!. Not to be confused with its sister store The Last Bookstore , Lost Books is the latest literary oasis to open in the city. You’ll enter through a wide archway in a brick wall with a stunning, plant-filled tunnel that leads to this magnificent haven of tales. It’s like stepping into the pages of Treasure Island or The Secret Garden and getting lost in a thrilling adventure where your imagination is free to run wild.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Sip Champagne On The 71st Floor Of The Tallest DTLA Skyscraper

Take in 360-degree views of the twinkling city lights, from 950 feet up in the air. Perched on the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower is a stunning restaurant aptly named 71 Above . It offers seamless views that wrap around the dining room that capture the essence of the city’s skyline — from the city’s twinkling skyline to the mountains and ocean. While the recently opened Vista Patio just below on the 69th floor and also comes with these unbeatable sweeping views, this is a touch more refined.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Sunday Afternoon Concerts Return To The Iconic Mount Wilson Observatory This Summer

For one day only, you can catch a cosmic classical concert at this breathtaking mile-high location. Ascend the mountainous landscape to the magnificent dome that houses the historic Hooker 100-inch telescope. It’s rare that you get to see a concert in a historic temple of science perched over a mile above L.A. This 20th Century vaulted structure that opens up to the heavens, not only provides an awe-inspiring stage for world-class musicians, but has acoustics to match one of Europe’s top symphony halls. It seems only fitting that our cultural horizons should broaden in the same place that astronomer Edwin Hubble discovered that the Milky Way galaxy was just one of the many galaxies in an ever-expanding universe.
Joshua Tree, CAPosted by
Secret LA

You Can Stay In This Rare Mid-Century Futuro House In Joshua Tree

Leave the world behind and escape to this retro UFO House. UFOs have been the talk of the nation lately and while U.S. Intelligence speculates around the “unidentified aerial phenomena,” we have come across another vessel that is most certainly ‘out of this world.’ As we know, deserts across America have hosted some pretty unusual happenings so finding a UFO-like dwelling, planted firmly in Joshua Tree seems only fitting.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

55 Incredible Things To Do In July In L.A.

Here’s how you can kick-start your summer in L.A. Summer has arrived and so has the heat! That means it’s officially the season to head out and explore the incredible natural landscape that Los Angeles has to offer. With the lockdown behind us, it’s our duty to revel in all the summer magic coming your way the month. From cinema under the stars, unmissable exhibitions, to a boozy tequila & taco festival, here are all the exciting ways to beat the heat and enjoy the summer sun.
MoviesPosted by
Secret LA

Quentin Tarantino Acquires L.A.’s Landmark Vista Theatre

And it may open around Christmastime. Oscar-winning writer-director Quentin Tarantino has bought the landmark Vista Theatre in L.A. He made the announcement during an episode of the podcast Armchair Expert . In the show hosted by Monica Padman and Dax Shepard, he also said that it’s likely to open later this year around Christmas. This is the second theater Tarantino owns, with the other being the New Beverly which he purchased in 2007.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

14 Incredible Outdoor Activities In L.A. That Don’t Involve Hiking

Make the most of SoCal’s stunning landscapes with these amazing things to do. As we slowly start to emerge from lockdown and with summer coming in hot, there’s no better time to venture out into the diverse geographical landscape of California. From the serene valleys, the rocky mountains, and steep cliffs, to the sandy beaches and expansive ocean, there is an endless world waiting to be explored. Of course, swimming and hiking are the go-to activities, but there are far more thrilling ways of discovering what L.A. has to offer while practicing the art of social distancing. Step outside your comfort zone and get your pulse racing again…
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Hollywood’s Fiery ‘Torched’ Pop-Up Is Lighting Up L.A.’s Dining Scene This Summer

Get a taste of blazing gourmet cuisine with a vintage garage twist at the ‘Torched’ dining experience !. While the hospitality industry has been a little quieter than usual, Gastro Garage has been reigniting the scene at W Hollywood with a culinary spectacle that’s keeping the night skies aglow. The rooftop’s already popular ‘Torched’ pop-up experience serves up dinner and a show as chefs (or “gastro mechanics”) cook your meal in front of you using industrial-sized torches! Think vintage-style garage workmen toasting upscale fare to perfection with blowtorches, in a luxurious outdoor setting.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

15 Of The Most Romantic Date Spots Around L.A.

Featured Image: Vista point on the slopes of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, Izayah Ramos via Unsplash. Some of them are absolutely free. We asked our Instagram readers to reveal their most romantic date spots around L.A. We had an interesting mix of responses, including scenic hikes , exploring landmarks and unconventional dining options. While “my house” and In-N-Out were also popular responses (and charming in their own right), we stuck to accessible places that would almost definitely get the sparks flying. PLus, we gave up some of our go-to date ideas.
MuseumsPosted by
Secret LA

Tickets To L.A.’s Vivid 360-Degree Klimt Exhibit Have Just Been Released

Bathe in the Austrian symbolist’s vibrant paintings at this surreal, multisensory exhibition. Get your tickets here. Exhibition Hub’s cultural events have captivated the world and are redefining how we engage with art. The world’s most famous works are no longer bound to canvases and frames, but flood every surface of your surroundings, creating a breath-taking, sensorial wonderland. This year, Klimt: The Immersive Experience , will be the latest in the series—and tickets are finally on sale.
LifestylePosted by
Secret LA

Bacari Silver Lake Opens In The Former Cliff’s Edge Space, And It’s Utterly Dreamy

This lush piece of real estate is now home to the stunning Bacari Silver Lake. Losing the beloved gem Cliff’s Edge last October was pretty devastating, not because there’s any shortage of stunning patios in L.A., but there were few that could offer the same blend of bohemian treehouse vibes with incredible food and cocktails. Today, this Eastside oasis opens again as Bacari Silver Lake with delectable Venetian-style offerings.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Secret LA

Experience These Gorgeous Classical Concerts By Candlelight In Stunning L.A. Spaces

Listening to classical music by candlelight in a beautiful setting sounds like the peaceful haven we all need. Calm your mind and experience classical music in a new light with these sensational concerts in some of L.A.’s most magical locations, from historic cathedrals to glowing rooftops. Returning this summer, the concert series known simply as “ Candlelight ” invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical music, from Vivaldi to Mozart to Bach, in an intimate atmosphere.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Secret LA

111-Year-Old Mochi Ice Cream Shop Mikawaya In Little Tokyo Closes For Good

At least their beloved mochi ice cream will still be available in stores. After more than a century of delighting Angelenos with chewy frozen treats, Mikawaya has served its last patron and closed up shop permanently. The Little Tokyo Gem began offering Japanese pastries and desserts in 1910 and was named after founder Ryuzaburo Hashimoto’s hometown in the Mikawa province of Japan.
Visual ArtPosted by
Secret LA

This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Is Coming To L.A.—And Tickets Have Just Been Released!

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to L.A. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. And tickets are now on sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy