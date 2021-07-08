RIBA Architects say building demolitions cause of carbon emissions

You’ve ditched the gas cooker and your old boiler is going the same way. Like the rest of the country, your next car will be electric, if it isn’t already.Which probably means that while you’re doing your bit to get us all closer to net zero, your electricity bill seems to be rising in line with global temperatures – even with all those new energy-saving light bulbs.Enter the time-of-use (TOU) tariff, the latest strategy to help balance out energy demands as the shift from fossil fuels to renewables continues, while keeping a lid on consumer costs by incentivising us to...