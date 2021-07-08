RIBA Architects say building demolitions cause of carbon emissions

The global aviation sector, like other sectors worldwide, is focusing on developing innovative solutions to limit its carbon footprint. The aviation sector today is relying greatly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as an alternative to reduce carbon emissions. According to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), the global aviation industry presently accounts for about 2% of all human-induced carbon dioxide emissions and SAF has emerged as one of the viable solutions to curb emissions. SAF is derived from renewable sources, unlike conventional aviation fuel that is produced from crude oil, a non-renewable fossil source. It is derived from a wide variety of feedstocks such as municipal solid waste, cellulosic waste, used cooking oil, camelina, etc., and is relatively purer when compared to conventional jet fuel, which results in less particulate emissions and sulfur dioxide.
