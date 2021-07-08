Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RIBA Architects say building demolitions cause of carbon emissions

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts used to be proud to reduce emissions by replacing leaky old buildings with energy-efficient new ones. Now the Royal Institute of British Architects says that was a mistake. Instead, it says we should refurbish old buildings rather than scrap them, because of the pollution that would be involved in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Riba#Carbon Emissions#Pollution#Riba Architects#The Royal Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Royal Society of Chemistry pledges to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2040

The Royal Society of Chemistry has announced plans to reduce its environmental impact over the next two decades. The organisation aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Speaking at the RSC’s annual general meeting on 8 July, the society’s president Tom Welton, and chief executive Helen Pain outlined...
IndustryTree Hugger

The Building Industry Needs to Take Embodied Carbon Seriously, Says New Report

Embodied carbon is the carbon emitted during the manufacturing of building materials and the construction process. It's a confusing name, because the carbon is not embodied in the building, but is in the atmosphere already, which is why some call it "upfront carbon emissions." Embodied carbon is rarely regulated and most of the building industry ignores it.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

E.ON Supports EU Plan To Cut Carbon Emissions By 55% By 2030

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) said that it has supported the European union's plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030. The EU aims to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. Twelve business leaders meet in Paris to discuss ways to further support the EU Green Deal.
Aerospace & Defenseoffshore-technology.com

Aviation sector bets on SAF to reduce carbon emissions

The global aviation sector, like other sectors worldwide, is focusing on developing innovative solutions to limit its carbon footprint. The aviation sector today is relying greatly on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as an alternative to reduce carbon emissions. According to the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), the global aviation industry presently accounts for about 2% of all human-induced carbon dioxide emissions and SAF has emerged as one of the viable solutions to curb emissions. SAF is derived from renewable sources, unlike conventional aviation fuel that is produced from crude oil, a non-renewable fossil source. It is derived from a wide variety of feedstocks such as municipal solid waste, cellulosic waste, used cooking oil, camelina, etc., and is relatively purer when compared to conventional jet fuel, which results in less particulate emissions and sulfur dioxide.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Antaisolar solar racking selected for 50 MW distributed solar plants in Singapore

According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) new policy, the state entity wants selected counties to have at least 20% of all residential roofs equipped with solar energy, as well as at least 30% of commercial and industrial structures; 40% of non-governmental public buildings, such as hospitals and schools; and half of the roofs on the national estate. It can be foreseen the policy will boost the growth of distributed solar in the domestic market.
PoliticsBBC

Scarborough flood defence plans to be re-examined

Plans to protect a seaside town from flooding are to be "refreshed" in a bid to save more homes. Scarborough Council is to look again at its coastal defence scheme after getting a £468,000 grant from the Environment Agency. A report says over 1,700 homes and 200 businesses in the...
DesignDesign Taxi

Zaha Hadid Architects Develop Fully 3D-Printed Footbridge With No Reinforcements

In the Giardini della Marinaressa park in Venice sits a revolutionary engineering creation: a 3D-printed footbridge which stands strong without any mortar or reinforcement. Striatus is the name of the 16 x 12-meter (52.5 x 39.4-foot) bridge, proclaimed by the Zaha Hadid architectural firm as “the first of its kind.” The name is a nod towards its fabrication process: “Concrete is printed in layers orthogonal to the main structural forces to create a ‘striated’ compression-only funicular structure,” it shares with ArchDaily.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Can you time your way to cheaper, greener energy bills?

You’ve ditched the gas cooker and your old boiler is going the same way. Like the rest of the country, your next car will be electric, if it isn’t already.Which probably means that while you’re doing your bit to get us all closer to net zero, your electricity bill seems to be rising in line with global temperatures – even with all those new energy-saving light bulbs.Enter the time-of-use (TOU) tariff, the latest strategy to help balance out energy demands as the shift from fossil fuels to renewables continues, while keeping a lid on consumer costs by incentivising us to...
ConstructionDezeen

Materials shortages affecting more than 60 per cent of UK architecture practices

The majority of British architecture practices are experiencing on-site delays caused by difficulties in sourcing construction products according to RIBA's Future Trends survey. The latest survey produced by Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), reported that 63 per cent of practices had experienced on-site delays due to building materials shortages.
Environmentautomotiveworld.com

Audi Hungaria for a sustainable future

Sustainability is a central theme at Audi Hungaria: Keeping the environmental impact as low as possible and conserving natural resources are essential parts of our corporate philosophy. The company consistently strives for sustainable production in the spirit of the Audi Environmental Programme called “Mission:Zero”. The focus is on the main challenges for Audi Hungaria: decarbonisation, water use, resource efficiency and biodiversity. The aluminium recycling loop contributes greatly to the achievement of the objectives, and as part of it the company saves significant resources and further reduces its ecological footprint.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Why banning fossil fuels in Africa could slow the transition to renewables

In a bid to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by banning fossil fuels or issuing a carbon tax. Developing countries should model their approach to becoming more environmentally friendly after the developed world. But due to the differences, that approach could be ineffective. Sub-Saharan Africa has a...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Enzyme-based plastics recycling is more energy efficient, better for environment

Researchers in the BOTTLE Consortium, including from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Portsmouth, have identified using enzymes as a more sustainable approach for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic in single-use beverage bottles, clothing, and food packaging that are becoming increasingly relevant in addressing the environmental challenge of plastic pollution. An analysis shows enzyme-recycled PET has potential improvement over conventional, fossil-based methods of PET production across a broad spectrum of energy, carbon, and socioeconomic impacts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy