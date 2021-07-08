Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Robust' Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

By Jessica Kiang
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a table in his house, Georges, an aging movie star with a reputation for uninsurable off-set shenanigans — played in a staggering coup of against-type casting by Gérard Depardieu — is running lines with his private security guard Aïssa (“Divines” breakout Déborah Lukumuena). While they rehearse, Georges cracks walnuts under heavy whomps from his meaty fist; Aïssa barely flicks a brow in response but her alarmed amusement is palpable. This funny little scene is Constance Meyer’s charming, refreshingly un-sappy odd-couple dramedy “Robust” in miniature: Depardieu all bluster and boom, Lukumuena quietly snaffling whole scenes away from him with just the sparkle in her eye.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gérard Depardieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Un#Fait Accompli#Variety Cimarr N#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MoviesScreendaily

‘Robust’: Cannes Review

Critics Week opens with an enjoyable odd-couple drama starring Gerard Depardieu and Deborah Lukumuena. Larger than life in all conceivable ways, Gérard Depardieu can be a disruptive, unsteadying presence in films which fail to cater to the fact that he brings generous helping of Depardieu to any role he plays. Constance Meyer’s highly enjoyable Critics Week opener Robust not only takes this on board, it runs with it, casting Depardieu as George, an ageing French actor with a tendency to crash motorbikes and to embark on drunken misadventures. “France without meat isn’t France,” he grumbles at one point, which is possibly the most Depardieu thing that anyone has ever said. The film’s secret weapon, however, is Déborah Lukumuena, supremely assured as Aïssa, the temporary security guard with whom George forges a grudging friendship.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rising French Actor Lina El Arabi to Star in 'The Malediction' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lina El Arabi, the emerging French actor of the Cesar-nominated “A Wedding,” is set to headline “The Malediction” (“Leana”), a horror-thriller which will mark the feature debut of Abel Danan. The film is being produced by Leo Maidenberg, whose credits include “Sisters in Arms” and “The Bunker Game.” Xavier Gens,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flag Day’ Cannes Review: Sean Penn Directs And Stars In Powerful True Family Drama That Is Star-Making Showcase For Daughter Dylan Penn

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game. The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “The Muppets”) with a script by Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible III” and “Cowboys & Aliens”) and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Cannes Directors' Fortnight: 'A Chiara,' 'Magnetic Beats' Win Big

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has scored at Cannes with “A Chiara,” winning the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label nod for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight, the festival’s biggest independent parallel section. Carpignano took the same prize for his previous film, “A Ciambra,” which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese, in 2017.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Anderson’s “French Dispatch” Reviews, Clip

Searchlight Pictures has released the first clip from Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” following its successful premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Reviews out of the Croisette have dubbed it the “most Wes Anderson movie to have ever Wes Anderson-ed” with the filmmaker dialling up his meticulous and symmetrical shot compositions and his whimsy to the point that it might prove a bit more divisive than usual. Still, reviews are uniformly positive with almost all gushing. It presently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Southern mystery star S.A. Cosby blows up the odd-couple revenge thriller

Last year, S.A. Cosby’s “Blacktop Wasteland” came screaming across the literary landscape, shredding readers’ expectations about Southern life, race and crime. A rubber-burning tale of Black and white criminals uniting to defeat a common foe, the novel was also a deep rumination on fathers and the impact of their absence. Cosby’s original voice, action-packed scenes and unflinching examination of relationships earned him praise from a wide array of peers and critics, as well as the 2020 Los Angeles Times Book Prize for mystery/thriller.
MoviesVice

Titane director Julia Ducournau dedicated Palme d'Or to a more "fluid" world

Titane auteur Julia Ducournau became just the second female director to be awarded the Palme d’Or last night, and dedicated the award to recognising a more “fluid” world, both on-screen and off. After scooping the highest prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the Raw filmmaker thanked this year’s jury...
MoviesDerrick

Even from afar, the Cannes Film Festival delivers movies worth celebrating

One of the wilder movies I've seen from the main competition slate of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a two-and-a-half-hour Russian drama called "Petrov's Flu." A film about a family of three in the grip of a pesky virus might seem either aptly or poorly timed, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and beguiling narrative detours, it's a madly disorienting romp through a wintry post-Soviet labyrinth that switches time frames and perspectives as though it were succumbing to a series of fevers, though here the condition being diagnosed is less a physical malady than a spiritual and institutional one.
MoviesMiami Herald

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
Beauty & Fashionthedigitalfix.com

Kandisha review – reliable French chiller

Opening with a long drone shot over Paris, 1992’s Candyman casts a long shadow over Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo’s Kandisha. But while the French horror movie duo wear their influences on their sleeves, their new urban ghost story holds its own as a modern dark fairytale. Based on the...
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: All the Cannes 2021 Trailers Available for Festival Films - Part 2

Part 2 with all the rest! "Do you think I'm possessed?" With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.
MoviesScreendaily

Screen critics’ top films from Cannes 2021

Screen International critics select the buzziest titles from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week sections. Compiled by Screen’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan. Competition. Ahed’s Knee. Dir:. Nadav Lapid. Our critic said: “A bitter, ironic, incendiary new film about an...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Adrien Brody Reunites With Wes Anderson On Next Film Set In Spain

EXCLUSIVE: Adrien Brody is joining fellow Wes Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in Anderson’s next film, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Outside of Anderson writing and directing, not much is known about project. Casting has been revving up following the premiere of Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, at the Cannes Film Festival. Brody, Murray and Swinton all have roles in that pic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy