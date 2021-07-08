In Memory: Remembering Colin Andrew Jacobs

Diane Johnson interviews Executive Director of the Third Street Center, Colin Laird. Senior Matters hosted by Diane Johnson, spotlights seniors in the community, representatives of senior services and programs and activities of interest to seniors. Senior Matters came into being in 2006 in response to the growing need for a voice that would speak to and for seniors in the Roaring Fork Valley. The valley offers a wonderful environment to live in, grow and grow older in. Statistics have proven that physical, mental and social activity plays a significant role in extending the life span of everyone in every age group. Recent surveys show that the average age for retirement, which used to be 64, today is now 70. Trends are changing - and it is only natural for our local aging population to enjoy and active lifestyle. The Carbondale community recognizes seniors as a valuable asset and provides the opportunity to contribute and expand their talents and knowledge.