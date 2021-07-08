Cancel
Music

Glasses Malone Enlists The Game & Kurupt For ‘Gangsta Boogie’: Listen

By Stacy
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlasses Malone is back with a brand new track, teaming up with The Game and Kurupt for ‘Gangsta Boogie’. The song, produced by Fingazz’s, is the official song to being outside again. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem,” said Malone to Complex.

