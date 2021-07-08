Cancel
Lil Baby Detained in Paris on Suspected Drug Charges

By Daniel Kreps
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapper and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden were in Paris’ 8th arrondissement at the time of the incident Thursday afternoon, with the pair stopped by authorities after exiting a vehicle that allegedly smelled like marijuana, NBC News reports. More from Rolling Stone.

James Harden
Lil Baby
#Bravo#Paris#Brooklyn Nets#Nbc#Nbc News#Rolling Stone
