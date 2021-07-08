Cancel
Torrance, CA

Someone Caught Canoo's EV Sedan Out In The Wild

By Lawrence Hodge
Jalopnik
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough year-or-so for L.A.-based startup Canoo. From its high-profile executive departures and a deal with Hyundai falling through to an SEC investigation announced hours after pricing was made public for its lifestyle vehicle, some people may think the company won’t actually deliver. That may change soon, as the company recently announced Oklahoma will be the site of its assembly plant. Want even more? A sedan may be coming, as Reddit user Mcardiel007 snapped these pics of the company’s sedan outside its Torrance, California headquarters.

