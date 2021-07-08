Cancel
Delaware County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL DELAWARE NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 736 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hankins, or 18 miles northeast of Honesdale, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, Stalker, Hazel, Livingston Manor, Roscoe, Peabrook, Hankins, Shandelee and Cooks Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

