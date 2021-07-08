Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in northern New York Southeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wanakena, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Oswegatchie, Piercefield, Carry Falls Reservoir, Wawbeek, Horseshoe Lake, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, Lower Oswegatchie, Aldrich, Conifer, Saranac Inn, Wanakena, Gale, Newton Falls, Childwold, Shurtleff, Axton Landing and Coreys. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupper Lake, NY
City
Star Lake, NY
City
Newton Falls, NY
City
Cranberry Lake, NY
County
Franklin County, NY
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Franklin, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lawrence#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Wawbeek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy