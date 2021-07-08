Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in northern New York Southeastern St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wanakena, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Tupper Lake, Oswegatchie, Piercefield, Carry Falls Reservoir, Wawbeek, Horseshoe Lake, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, Lower Oswegatchie, Aldrich, Conifer, Saranac Inn, Wanakena, Gale, Newton Falls, Childwold, Shurtleff, Axton Landing and Coreys. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH