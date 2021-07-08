Special Weather Statement issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PITKIN COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Carbondale, or 20 miles south of Glenwood Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. In addition, significant hail accumulation is possible. Locations impacted include Snowmass Village. This includes Colorado 133 between mile markers 55 and 61.