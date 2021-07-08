Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Susquehanna A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA NORTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Forest City, or near Carbondale, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Forest City, Vandling, Union Dale, Starlight, Pleasant Mount, Equinunk, Rutledgedale, Browndale and Aldenville.

