Lakers to play in third annual California Classic Summer League

Andre Drummond is not unlike most people: he wants more opportunity at his job. Drummond signed with the Lakers in March after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went from averaging 28.9 minutes per game in Cleveland to averaging 24.8 minutes in 21 games with the Lakers. His averages also dropped to 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Lakers — the lowest marks since his rookie year.