Lakers to play in third annual California Classic Summer League

By Christian Rivas
silverscreenandroll.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas is its most famous Summer League, but in 2018, the Sacramento Kings announced their own summer exhibition tournament: the California Classic. And since then, the Los Angeles Lakers have played in it every year. The California Classic was put on hold last year...

NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 trades with Los Angeles Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be at contrasting points in their franchises. One team is constantly contending, while the other has an exciting group of young players. There are various players on the Timberwolves which it would make sense for the Lakers to acquire. One such...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Changes Tune On Playing For Germany In Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder has an extremely important offseason ahead of him that will shape his NBA future. For the first time in his career, Schroder will enter the open market and look to secure a huge contract. As such, it didn’t come as much of a surprise that the point guard chose not to participate in his native Germany’s quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBAYardbarker

Andre Drummond blames performance with Lakers on lack of playing time

Andre Drummond is not unlike most people: he wants more opportunity at his job. Drummond signed with the Lakers in March after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went from averaging 28.9 minutes per game in Cleveland to averaging 24.8 minutes in 21 games with the Lakers. His averages also dropped to 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game with the Lakers — the lowest marks since his rookie year.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Nets will play preseason game vs. Lakers ... in Los Angeles

It may seem early — The Finals after all start tonight — but the Lakers announced their preseason schedule this afternoon with their first game in Los Angeles vs. the Brooklyn Nets... The Nets have yet to announce their preseason schedule, but considering that the team opens training camp on...
NBAbatonrougenews.net

Gen.G Tigers rout Lakers twice in NBA 2K League

Alex "Bsmoove" Reese averaged 32.5 points Friday to lead the Gen.G Tigers to a two-game sweep of Lakers Gaming in NBA 2K League action, 88-63 and 88-70. The other three doubleheaders Friday all ended in splits. Knicks Gaming defeated Raptors Uprising GC 72-67 before the Raptors claimed the rematch 76-69....
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma wants to be more than just a corner shooter on offense

Kyle Kuzma has never lacked for belief in himself, and it’s honestly easy to see why. Kuzma was a relatively unheralded prospect before the Lakers picked him 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he wasn’t expected to do much during his rookie season. He instead made the All-Rookie First Team.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Trade Rumors On Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma & Kevin Love + Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets | Q&A

Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Montrezl Harrell, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are coming at you in the form of a fan-led mailbag! Lakers rumors focused on NBA trade rumors, Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Love, Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets and Dennis Schroder free agency. Will the Lakers make a splash signing or trade in the 2021 NBA offseason? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers all of your Lakers rumors questions in today’s mailbag! Subscribe to the Los Angeles Lakers Report on YouTube for Lakers free agency news, rumors & much more coverage throughout the 2021 NBA Offseason: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Los Angeles Lakers questions in today’s NBA Mailbag: - Dennis Schroder sign to the New York Knicks?
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers Season in Review: Talen Horton-Tucker

Welcome to our annual Lakers season in review series, where we’ll be taking a look back at every player on the team’s roster this season, evaluating their play, and deciding if they should be a part of the organization’s future. Today, we take a closer look at Talen Horton-Tucker. How...
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers Season In Reviews: Wesley Matthews

Welcome to our annual Lakers season in review series, where we’ll be taking a look back at every player on the team’s roster this season, evaluating their play, and deciding if they should be a part of the organization’s future. Today, we take a closer look at Wesley Matthews. How...
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers Draft Targets for the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is only 2 weeks away, and the Lakers have the 22nd overall pick. I wrote about who the Lakers should target if they do not trade their pick. Below is an outline of the players that would make sense for the Lakers for the 22nd pick.

