Shonda Rhimes expands deal with Netflix to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShonda Rhimes isn't leaving Netflix anytime soon. According to Variety, Rhimes, who initially signed a multimillion-dollar TV deal with the streamer in 2017, has now extended her partnership to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content. As part of the deal, Netflix will support and invest in Shondaland's mission to "create DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility) programs that can increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the UK."

