Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Black girls, women celebrate their right to wear natural hairstyles without discrimination

By Sam Ford
WJLA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — It’s painted on a pink background on the side of the Bus Boys and Poets Restaurant in Anacostia: The Crown Act. MuralsDC’s newest mural displays of images of Black women wearing their hair in various natural styles, from dread locks to twists to braids. It is part...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Black Hair#Black Women#Hair Colour#Hair Styles#Muralsdc#The Joy Collective#Dmv#Project Create
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

30 Gorgeous Twist Hairstyles for Natural Hair

In the wonderful world of natural hair, there is an infinite number of styles for our tresses. Twists are a great option for naturalistas of all textures and curl patterns. Twists, or two strand twists, are a specific hairstyle where you take two locks of hair and wrap them around each other. Twists are quicker to complete than braids (and easier to take out), and they're a fantastic option for protecting your natural hair with minimum tension while maintaining moisture. Plus, taking them out creates an entirely new style. Twist hairstyles can last anywhere from a week to a few months, depending on the style and whether you use extensions.
Hair CarePosted by
Glam.com

The Best Hairstyles For Women In Their 30s

Flattering hairstyles for 30 year old women: different lengths, layers, bangs, and more. If you’re thirty and flirty and in search of the best hairstyle to reflect that, you’ve come to the right place. Your hairstyle has the ability to express your signature style and what makes you unique — not to mention, it can make your busy lifestyle a little more effortless. As Amber Makupson, the founder of Meraki Organics, adds, some traditions even ascribe our strands with spiritual properties, like sensing surrounding energy and vibes. And who couldn’t use some more positive vibes in their thirties?
SocietyWharton

Black Women Leaders: Navigating the Intersection of Gender and Race

Wharton’s Stephanie Creary speaks with scholars Ella Bell Smith and Stella Nkomo about their seminal book, ‘Our Separate Ways.’. “I was told constantly, ‘You’re not going to get tenure. This book is not going to get you where you need to be. You need to do other articles. You can do your book later on in your career,’” Smith recalled. “People don’t realize we had to fight.”
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

8 Hairstyles for Black Women That Are Perfect for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's summer, summer, summertime *cues the identically titled Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff track*. Now is the time for mimosa-filled Sunday brunches, poolside lounging, and spontaneous beach trips. There's a collective exhilaration that marks the start of each summer, which you can (and should) consider a reminder to live your best life.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

10 Best Puff Hairstyles and Ideas to Copy Right Now

Whether you’re looking to ~spice up~ your hair routine and play around with some hairstyles for your 4c hair (or, hey, 4a hair and 4b hair too), or you’re just looking for some new inspo for puff hairstyles in general, you’ve come to the right place. “Puff hairstyles are a great way to get through the week when you’re doing your hair over from start to finish,” says hairstylist and texture expert Jazzee Santiago. “It’s a great in-between hairstyle between wash day, since they tend to look best when the hair is a little dirty, frizzier, and less defined.”
Beauty & FashionByrdie

6 Muslim Women on Using Makeup to Empower Their Identity

This year Eid falls on July 20. The second of the two Eids, Eid Al Adha, is a celebration of sacrifice—something we can all relate to. Over the last year, pandemic lockdowns ceased all congregational festivities. While celebrations may look a little different now, that certainly doesn’t mean they hold less significance.
Societymichiganchronicle.com

Moving Black Women Into C-Suite

This content is restricted to Pancakes & Politics Digital Members Only. Already a Member? Log In below to access this content. Not a Member? Register below to subscribe to the Michigan Chronicle 2021 Pancakes & Pancakes Digital Access Pass.
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

A DC Gay Bar Faced a Backlash Over Mistreatment of Minority Patrons. It Hired a Prominent Activist to Help Improve Things.

Nellie’s, the popular LGBTQ sports bar on U Street, has been under fire for the last month. It started when a video of Keisha Young, a 22-year-old Black woman, being dragged down the stairs by her hair during Pride Month went viral on social media, prompting the bar to temporarily close and weekly protests to occur on Friday nights in front of the establishment. The case was then forwarded to the DC Attorney General, who will decide whether to pursue charges against the bar.
MusicBoston Globe

On window seats, sparkly shoes, and composing music that celebrates Black women

World-renowned composer and musician Nkeiru Okoye loves everything about Paris — especially the shopping and how, she said, Black women are, “revered as beautiful” there. The New York City native, who was raised in Massapequa, on Long Island, and now lives in New Paltz, N.Y., is looking forward to spending some time in Massachusetts this month as the first composer-in-residence at the South Shore Conservatory. Her residency is part of the conservatory’s “Transform” initiative, which uses music education as a vehicle to promote social awareness and social justice. “Many of my pieces touch on social themes like African-American history — and especially African-American women,” Okoye said. “My work aims to change the narrative about Black women, because there are so many inaccurate stereotypes. I like to highlight the fact that Black women are professional and that we accomplish amazing, amazing things.” The piece Okoye has written for SSC Transform is called “Grayce and Sickle,” a tribute to Dr. Paula Johnson, a cardiologist and president of Wellesley College who conducts research on the correlation between genetics and medicine, with a focus on sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that impacts many people of African descent. “Grayce and Sickle” will premiere on July 23 at the conservatory’s final Summer Musical Festival concert at the Jane Carr Amphitheater in Hingham. We caught up with Okoye, a Guggenheim Fellow, to talk about all things travel.
Lifestylesprudge.com

Support Transgender And Non-Binary Excellence In Coffee

2021 has already been exceptionally rough for the trans and non-binary community. We have lost dozens of community members to fatal transphobic violence, disproportionately impacting trans women of color. Legislators around the country have proposed and passed anti-transgender legislation at a truly unprecedented rate, the majority of them specifically targeting trans and non-binary youth.
SocietyWicked Local

Faith in Action column: Swimming upstream against Black hair bias at Olympics

The Olympics begins this week in Japan. There is a lot on the International Olympic Committee's docket to be concerned about in this pandemic: 83% of the Japanese citizenry oppose holding it; its population is roughly 10% vaccinated as of May; athletes are not required to be vaccinated albeit encouraged; the Delta variant poses a new challenge to public safety, and The New England Journal of Medicine flat-out condemns the IOC's safety protocols.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

11 Black Celebrity Hairstylists Running The Game

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Behind every great head of natural hair, wig or weave is a hair stylist who spent hours tending to their clients’ textured tresses. Leading today’s wave of hair trends and innovative techniques is a masterful group of hair gurus, whose...
Hair Carethetrendspotter.net

20 Unprofessional Hairstyles for Men That Are Not Corporate Approved

When you head into a boardroom presentation or an interview for a new corporate job, there is often an expectation of how you should dress and look. Your image can affect your job opportunities, and although this is an incredibly outdated way of thinking and rigid policies need to be done away with, there are still certain hairstyles that are deemed unprofessional. If you have long hair, love cuts that require a lot of volume, and prefer bright and bold colors, these are often against the rules of office grooming. Some styles are thought of as rebellious, like mohawks and mullets, and fashion-forward cuts can be frowned upon. If you work in a creative industry or one that is more open-minded, that is fantastic news. Still, regardless of your experience and qualifications, these hairstyles may not be office-approved.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Youthful-Looking Short Natural Haircuts for Black Women Over 50

Have you seen Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Alfre Woodard wearing short hair styles? Aren’t they so iconic? Short natural haircuts for black women over 50 are flattering and easy to style and maintain. It’s the best way to show how you embrace your natural hair texture. But first, you...
Societythelily.com

It’s not enough to celebrate transgender women of color during Pride. It’s time to learn their history.

Every June, we’re told a similar story about Pride: Trans women of color led the fight for LGBT rights, and we have to honor them because they still suffer the most. Like all tragedy genres, this narrative dramatizes the sacrifice of its heroes in a feel-good message — things will somehow get better, despite the grisly truth of past and present, if we only turn our attention in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy