Nick Kyrgios officially pulls out of the Tokyo Olympic Games

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Kyrgios has confirmed his withdrawal from the Australian Olympic team competing at the Tokyo Games, citing the lack of crowds and his body as reasons for his decision. The 26-year-old's choice to pull out of the event comes as no surprise, with the tennis star hinting that he wouldn't travel to Tokyo following his third-round Wimbledon retirement due to an abdomen injury against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

www.sportingnews.com

