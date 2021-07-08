Photographer Captures Stunning Lightning Strikes In Asbury Park, New Jersey

The other week I wrote about Joe Joe's Italian Hot Dogs and everyone was writing me about their memories at this spot in Toms River on the way to Seaside. So many of you wrote to me personally and told me how awesome Joe Joe's used to be and the love of this place was just really neat. I loved hearing all of your stories. I loved Alice from north Jersey. She would bring her Grandma every Sunday for one of their hot dogs. They would never go anywhere else, just Joe Joe's. Thanks, Alice for sharing your memories with your Grandma. I love that.