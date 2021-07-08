Cancel
The Heartbreaking Death Of TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane

By Cassandra Rose
TikTok star Caitlyn Loane, who rose to fame after documenting her everyday life working on her family's cattle farm in Tasmania, Australia, has died by suicide. She was 19. A fourth-generation farmer, Loane's videos had a huge impact on her fans and made waves for raising awareness on women in farming (via New York Post). Her snapshots of her experience as a livestock manager inspired many to learn more about the agriculture industry.

