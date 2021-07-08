Report: Mets interested in Pirates' Frazier
The New York Mets are one of several teams interested in acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Frazier, 29, is enjoying a breakout season with Pittsburgh and was voted in as the National League's starting second baseman at next week's All-Star Game. A left-handed hitter known for his contact abilities, he's slashing .326/.396/.461 with four homers, five steals, and a major league-leading 109 hits through 85 games.www.thescore.com
