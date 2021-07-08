Cancel
Nebraska State

Fireworks Caused Deadly July 4 Apartment Fire in NE Portland

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks caused the July 4 apartment fire in Northeast Portland that killed two residents, according to Portland Fire & Rescue (PFR). The fire engulfed almost the entirety of the Heidi Manor apartment complex on NE Weidler Street early Sunday morning, forcing several residents to jump from their balconies to escape. Roommates Seth Thompson, 31, and Robert Gremillion, 31, lived on the third floor of the apartment complex and died at the scene. Four additional people were injured during the fire, one of whom remains in critical condition, according to PFR.

