Fans excited as Phoenix Suns head into NBA Finals Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks are up 3-2 on the Phoenix Suns through five games of this NBA Finals. Surprisingly, Milwaukee has won three straight games and plotted an improbable comeback after falling 0-2 after the first two games in Phoenix. The Suns have not looked nearly as efficient, and the Bucks’ defense has harassed them these past three games. Phoenix will need to secure a road win in Milwaukee if it wants to continue playing for a shot at a title. Suddenly, the tides have shifted, and Milwaukee is in the driver’s seat for the first time this series.
