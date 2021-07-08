Fans excited as Phoenix Suns head into NBA Finals Game 2

To hear Deandre Ayton tell it, there are still good things to come for the Phoenix Suns even after they lost the 2021 NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton told reporters that he spoke to Devin Booker after Tuesday's loss and said, "This is just the beginning. … Now we know what we need to do, and no less. We're gonna keep each other accountable for the rest of our careers."