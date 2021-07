After a postponement last night due to the coronavirus cropping up for the second time this season, the New York Yankees were finally able to start their series with the Boston Red Sox tonight at Yankee Stadium. The starting lineup for the Yankees did not include slugger Aaron Judge and third baseman Gio Urshela. Instead, DJ LeMahieu moved to third base, and Rougie Odor took over for him at second base. In addition, Chris Gitten was called up to replace Luke Voit, who went on the IL with a knee issue. Jordan Montgomery started for the Yankees and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Red Sox.