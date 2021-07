Classic motorcycle racing on the beach never looked so good…. Once a year people converge on Wilwood, New Jersey to watch motorcycles made from 1947 and earlier race each other. Some get decked out in the best era-appropriate attire for the occasion, like what people do at Pebble Beach, only instead of lace and silk you see a lot of leather and denim. This unique gathering has been going on for over a decade and unlike many other gatherings of this kind, it hasn’t been washed over by commercial interests.