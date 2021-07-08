Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

‘Monster’ tiger trout caught in eastern WA lake shatters state record

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayfzl_0arVR8t500

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — In what the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is calling a “massive” catch, a 24-pound tiger trout was pulled from Loon Lake by angler Caylun Peterson on June 26, shattering a state record.

The 24.49-pound trout caught in the Steven County lake broke the previous record by a full 6 pounds, according to Bruce Baker, an inland fish biologist with WDFW.

Peterson was fishing in the early morning in part to escape the hot weather, and it is a place he has gone to since he was a kid.

“They fight really good, they eat excellent, they’re just a blast to catch,” Peterson said of tiger trout, adding that they frequently grow quite large in the lake.

According to WDFW, Peterson said he knew he had something special on his line as he reeled in the fish. “He could tell it was a big one.”

“I hooked into that thing and he pulled drag for quite a while before it stopped,” he said.

According to officials, Peterson’s mother and neighbor told him that the state record was 18 pounds and he responded, “I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me, I know this thing is over 18 pounds!’”

Before he was informed about the state record, Peterson had tried to let the fish go because he had thought how much more the fish would grow within a year.

Once the fish’s measurement was confirmed by the WDFW’s Spokane office, it was certified as the new state record.

The previous record was held by Kelly Flaherty, who caught an 18.49-pound tiger trout from Bonaparte Lake in Okanogan County in 2015.

As for what Peterson plans to do with his catch, it will be taxidermied. He plans to continue fishing, and as he has already been searching for his next big catch at Loon Lake.

WDFW said the lake has many types of fish, including about 85,000 kokanee in late spring.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
46K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Loon Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Trout#Hot Weather#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

NAS Whidbey Island crews conduct 2 rescues Sunday

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Search and rescue teams from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island conducted two rescues in the Olympic National Forest and near Mount Baker on Sunday. In the first incident in the early afternoon, the team was called to rescue a 39-year-old mountain climber at...
North Wildwood, NJPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Boat runs aground on crowded New Jersey beach

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. — Beachgoers in New Jersey were startled Tuesday when a boat ran aground in North Wildwood, authorities said. There were no injuries on the beach or in the water, NJ.com reported. The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. EDT. Ryan Rettew, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, told WPVI he...

Comments / 3

Community Policy