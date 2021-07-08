Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (“CRRSAA”) and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARP”) Grants Disclosure

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CRRSAA and ARP as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II and HEERF III). The University acknowledges the Certification and Agreement required with its assurance that the University will provide at least the same amount of funding in Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students as was required under the CARES Act and will distribute all amounts designated for emergency financial grants to students. For details regarding expenditures of the University’s institutional share of HEERF funding, refer to the following link.