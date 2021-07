Death’s Door releases on Xbox and PC on July 20. I got to play a preview build of the game and absolutely loved it. I cannot wait for the full release. To help celebrate, publisher Devolver Digital released a new gameplay trailer for the game showing off what you can do. You can see some awesome new weapons and items, some of the puzzle solving you’ll need to complete, and even how you can upgrade different attributes. I highly recommend grabbing Death’s Door which is developed by Acid Nerve.