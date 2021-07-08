Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wareham, MA

Lucky Goat Brewing samples are now available on Main Street in Wareham

Wicked Local
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAREHAM – It’s official: Samples are available at Lucky Goat Brewing at 379 Main St. Selectmen OK’d samples last week, and the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission gave its OK this week. Proprietors Kendall Peabody, Aaron Perry and Caitlin Hurd served their first samples Thursday evening, including from its Ordinary American beer, which is an American ale or session beer. It’s a little lighter than some of their other offerings at 3.6 percent.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wareham, MA
Government
City
Wareham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Wareham, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat#Beer Day#Food Drink#Ordinary American#Peabody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 1

Community Policy