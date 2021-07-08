Lucky Goat Brewing samples are now available on Main Street in Wareham

WAREHAM – It’s official: Samples are available at Lucky Goat Brewing at 379 Main St. Selectmen OK’d samples last week, and the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission gave its OK this week. Proprietors Kendall Peabody, Aaron Perry and Caitlin Hurd served their first samples Thursday evening, including from its Ordinary American beer, which is an American ale or session beer. It’s a little lighter than some of their other offerings at 3.6 percent.