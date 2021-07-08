Cancel
Chicago, IL

Not from Chicagoland? You didn't win anything in the IDPH vaccine lottery ... yet

The State Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour vaccinated metropolitan Chicago residents got good news Thursday as the first winners in Illinois' vaccine lottery were announced. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon that three $150,000 college scholarships and a grand prize of $1 million were awarded to vaccinated Chicagoland residents picked from a statewide pool as part of the state's "All In For The Win" lottery. These were the first four prizes in a weekslong lottery meant to promote the three sanctioned COVID-19 vaccines.

