Isle Of Wight County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL ISLE OF WIGHT AND THE CENTRAL CITY OF SUFFOLK HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

Suffolk, VA
Virginia State
Isle Of Wight County, VA
