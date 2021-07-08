Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Robust' Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

By Jessica Kiang
Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a table in his house, Georges, an aging movie star with a reputation for uninsurable off-set shenanigans — played in a staggering coup of against-type casting by Gérard Depardieu — is running lines with his private security guard Aïssa (“Divines” breakout Déborah Lukumuena). While they rehearse, Georges cracks walnuts under heavy whomps from his meaty fist; Aïssa barely flicks a brow in response but her alarmed amusement is palpable. This funny little scene is Constance Meyer’s charming, refreshingly un-sappy odd-couple dramedy “Robust” in miniature: Depardieu all bluster and boom, Lukumuena quietly snaffling whole scenes away from him with just the sparkle in her eye.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gérard Depardieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Un#Fait Accompli#Variety Cimarr N#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

Andie MacDowell Goes Gray at Cannes, Flexes on Entire Riviera

We've been worshipping at the alter of Andie MacDowell's waves for decades—I mean, Four Weddings and a Funeral, anyone?—but the actress has taken her color next level in 2021. The 63-year-old L'Oréal Paris ambassador walked the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet with new cascading, salt-and-pepper-hued curls. After growing out...
MoviesSFGate

Rising French Actor Lina El Arabi to Star in 'The Malediction' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lina El Arabi, the emerging French actor of the Cesar-nominated “A Wedding,” is set to headline “The Malediction” (“Leana”), a horror-thriller which will mark the feature debut of Abel Danan. The film is being produced by Leo Maidenberg, whose credits include “Sisters in Arms” and “The Bunker Game.” Xavier Gens,...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Onoda’ Film Review: French Director Makes Japanese Biopic With American Influences

For as long as it has resonated within the public consciousness, the concept of Hiroo Onoda has been something of a lightning rod. Onoda the man, you may recall, was the Japanese soldier who never gave up, remaining one of the last active combatants of the Second World War for another 29 years following his country’s surrender. But when the soldier finally put down his gun, left his Philippines jungle keep and returned to his native land in 1974, he became a cultural figure who represented something different depending on whom you asked.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Southern mystery star S.A. Cosby blows up the odd-couple revenge thriller

Last year, S.A. Cosby’s “Blacktop Wasteland” came screaming across the literary landscape, shredding readers’ expectations about Southern life, race and crime. A rubber-burning tale of Black and white criminals uniting to defeat a common foe, the novel was also a deep rumination on fathers and the impact of their absence. Cosby’s original voice, action-packed scenes and unflinching examination of relationships earned him praise from a wide array of peers and critics, as well as the 2020 Los Angeles Times Book Prize for mystery/thriller.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Flag Day’ Cannes Review: Sean Penn Directs And Stars In Powerful True Family Drama That Is Star-Making Showcase For Daughter Dylan Penn

Director Sean Penn returns to the Cannes Film Festival today in the official competition with the first film he has ever directed in which he also stars. Flag Day actually is a solid and worthwhile effort for him both as actor and director, but first and foremost it will be remembered most as a dazzling showcase for the acting talents of his daughter Dylan Penn who takes on the key role in a real life story based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life”. Dylan plays Jennifer ( she shares the role with Addison Tymec at age 6 and Jadyn Rylee at ages 11-13) as the film becomes a story of a unique bond between a daughter and messed up but charismatic father who spent years in prison for a bank robbery, was a grand schemer and dreamer, and who became the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history single handedly faking over $20 million. Yet Jennifer was infatuated with him as we see from a very young age, always willing to follow him on what she saw as great life adventures. It was where she learned joy, but also nearly went down the same rabbit hole as her dad, who left the family which included her brother Nick (played in later years by Penn’s son Hopper Jack Penn) and ex-wife Patty (Katheryn Winnick) who finds herself constantly at odds with a rebellious Jennifer who, like a moth to a flame, hits the road and eventually finds her way back to her father, a conflicted relationship from which it is hard for her to escape even as she charts her own path out.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Divide’ (‘La Fracture’): A Dark, Exhausting Dramedy Chronicles Divorce & the Gilets Jaune Protests [Cannes Review]

A sweeping social protest met with utter chaos in an emergency room—especially to the American festival-goer at Cannes, this brief sounds like an unpleasant evocation of 2020. And indeed, filmed in the immediate aftermath of the gilets jaunes protests in France, Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide” (“La fracture”) both reflects the past year and eerily foreshadows the true disaster in emergency rooms that followed the events of the film.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Neon Buys Cannes Directors' Fortnight Winner 'A Chiara' (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its victory lap around the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, indie studio Neon has acquired the North American distribution rights to “A Chiara.”. The Jonas Carpignano film won the top prize in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. It is a companion film to his 2017 “A Ciambra,” for which he took the same award that year. Critics raved about the film’s exploration of young female identity and Carpignano’s ability to create enduring interest in one fictional family across multiple films.
MoviesDerrick

Even from afar, the Cannes Film Festival delivers movies worth celebrating

One of the wilder movies I've seen from the main competition slate of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a two-and-a-half-hour Russian drama called "Petrov's Flu." A film about a family of three in the grip of a pesky virus might seem either aptly or poorly timed, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and beguiling narrative detours, it's a madly disorienting romp through a wintry post-Soviet labyrinth that switches time frames and perspectives as though it were succumbing to a series of fevers, though here the condition being diagnosed is less a physical malady than a spiritual and institutional one.
MoviesKansas City Star

Bill Duke on ‘Deep Cover’ and Hollywood’s gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: All the Cannes 2021 Trailers Available for Festival Films - Part 1

"Extraordinary accusations require extraordinary proof." With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.
MoviesScreendaily

Screen critics’ top films from Cannes 2021

Screen International critics select the buzziest titles from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week sections. Compiled by Screen’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan. Competition. Ahed’s Knee. Dir:. Nadav Lapid. Our critic said: “A bitter, ironic, incendiary new film about an...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Adrien Brody Reunites With Wes Anderson On Next Film Set In Spain

EXCLUSIVE: Adrien Brody is joining fellow Wes Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in Anderson’s next film, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Outside of Anderson writing and directing, not much is known about project. Casting has been revving up following the premiere of Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, at the Cannes Film Festival. Brody, Murray and Swinton all have roles in that pic.
Movieswhatzup.com

Jarring French horror film wins big at Cannes festival

French horror film Titane won the grand prize, the Palme d’Or, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Space Jam: A New Legacy took the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office over the weekend despite terrible reviews and word of mouth, selling a solid $31 million over its first three days of release.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy