Las Cruces, NM

Spaceport America Executive Director says Sunday's space flight is history in the making

By Salina Madrid
cbs4local.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In less than 72 hours, Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane ‘Unity,’ will blast off into space carrying billionaire Richard Branson, two pilots and three other mission specialists. They’ll launch from Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. CBS4 got a tour of the site on...

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Space Flight#Spaceport America#Aerospace#Unity#Las Cruces For#Cbs4
