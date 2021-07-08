Spaceport America Executive Director says Sunday's space flight is history in the making

Since she was five years old, Wally Funk has always known what she wanted to do. She wanted to fly. As a young pilot, she even took the astronaut fitness tests organized by NASA’s unofficial flight surgeon, W. Randolph Lovelace II, becoming one of 13 women pilots identified by Lovelace and later featured in Life magazine in 1963 after Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space. (In the 1990s, a television producer dubbed the group the “Mercury 13,” a moniker invented to mirror the first NASA astronauts’ use of Mercury 7.) Later this month, Funk will finally get the chance to make the flight into space that was not possible for her in the 1960s. On July 1, 2021, Jeff Bezos announced that she will be an honored guest aboard the first human spaceflight conducted by aerospace company Blue Origin, when its New Shepard spacecraft launches on a suborbital flight scheduled for July 20, 2021. After being the youngest of the female pilots tested by Dr. Lovelace (she was in her early 20s at the time), Funk will become the oldest person to fly into space at age 82. She never gave up on her dream.