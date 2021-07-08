Cancel
Naperville, IL

Group warns of ‘non-violent ideological war’ in classrooms

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A group in Illinois is looking for chapters across the state to help keep tabs on teaching plans they say are dividing children. A parent in Naperville, Shannon Adcock, said she became aware of “culturally responsive teaching” when she was unsuccessful in running for the school board. She said the more she learned about it, the more she felt it was regressive and divisive by teaching children race or gender directly impacts outcomes.

CollegesWMNF

College ideology survey is “frightening,” “devastating”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed into law a bill that would require state universities to conduct an annual assessment of “viewpoint diversity” by surveying students and faculty. Ray Arusenault, emeritus professor of American history and civil rights at USF St. Pete and chair of the Pinellas Chapter of...
Societyourcommunitynow.com

Critical Race Theory Bans Are a Political Ploy, Students and Teachers Say

Julie, a Black high-schooler in Fort Worth who prefers not to use her real name, is already having a difficult time in her social studies class. On June 15, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 , which will significantly change the social studies curriculum and civics instruction in public schools across the state. The bill says, among other things, that educators cannot teach students that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
EducationBoston Globe

Teachers union chief vows legal action to defend teaching of ‘honest history’

"Culture warriors" are bullying teachers by labeling any discussion of historical racism as Critical Race Theory, says Randi Weingarten. The president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is taking a strong stand against a recent spate of laws that restrict public-school lessons on racism, vowing legal action to protect any member who “gets in trouble for teaching honest history.”
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Confronting Teacher Union Twaddle

Randi Weingarten, the gaffe-prone president of the American Federation of Teachers has outdone herself, and that isn’t easy. In a series of seven open letters over the years, I have playfully chided the union boss about her trove of inane and bizarre musings. But now she has jumped the proverbial shark.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lawrence Jones knocks Biden admin pointing schools to racial group advocating critical race theory

"Fox & Friends" reporter Lawrence Jones knocked the Biden Administration's federal school guidance promoting an activist group known as the "Abolitionist Teaching Network." A Fox News investigation uncovered website links to the groups’ materials in the Department of Education’s COVID-19 reopening handbook. Jones questioned whether activists should have a place...
EducationPosted by
@LockerRoom

“the ideological and institutional vanguard of progressive politics”

This editorial from the Wall Street Journal doesn’t mince words about the two major teacher unions and their commitment to Democratic politics and far left progressive culture, which includes the indoctrination of kids through critical race theory. Here’s an example of why the editorial calls the NEA and AFT “the ideological and institutional vanguard of progressive politics.”
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nine-year-old student slams school district after it allows Black Lives Matter posters despite promising no politics in school

A 9-year-old Minnesota student confronted her local school board after her district apparently reversed its ban on Black Lives Matter posters being displayed in classrooms. “When I was here two weeks ago, you told us to report any BLM in our schools. Apparently, you know they're in our schools because you made [them],” the young girl told the Lakeville Area School Board on June 8.
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.

