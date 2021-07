LOS ANGELES (AP) - Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest tweets that it “hurts baad” to learn of the death of Biz Markie, best known for the 1989 song “Just a Friend.” Markie died Friday at the age of 57. A cause of death was not given. Questlove says Markie built him by teaching him the best places to get records. Bootsy Collins says to a lot of musicians, Markie “was more than Just a Friend.” Markie unwittingly changed the face of music law when Gilbert O’Sullivan sued him in 1991 for sampling O’Sullivan’s song “Alone Again (Naturally)” for Markie’s song “Alone Again.” The judge ruled in favor of O’Sullivan and paved the way for laws requiring music samples to be approved by the song’s owner. Markie also was known for appearing on the children’s show “Yo Gabba Gabba!”