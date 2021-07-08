Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB amid sexual assault investigation

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Trevor Bauer 'surprised no one asked about f—ing Angel Hernandez' after start vs. Giants

Trevor Bauer may have benefitted from some of Angel Hernandez’s strike calls on Monday night, but even he was in disbelief over some of the calls. Following his start against the Giants, in which he allowed two earned runs on eight hits a walk while striking out eight, Bauer fielded questions from reporters on his outing, but none asked about some of the strike calls made by Hernandez.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
Posted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBParadise Post

Reliever cut by SF Giants lands with Dodgers on waiver wire

After being designated for assignment by the Giants last week, right-handed pitcher Jimmie Sherfy will have a chance to make the organization regret its decision. Sherfy was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers Tuesday and could be featured out of the bullpen when they match up with the Giants for seven games between the All-Star break and the trade deadline.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Adam Tulloch Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers select West Virginia starting pitcher Adam Tulloch in the 17th round (522 overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Tulloch recently joined the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. In three games, including one start, he has tossed 11 scoreless innings and has registered 16 strikeouts, 14 of which have come in the last two outings.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers draft Madison Jeffrey in 15th round

Madison Jeffrey was chosen in the 15th round by the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. WVU Athletics The run on West Virginia pitchers heading to the West Coast continues.Madison Jeffrey, one of the team's strongest bullpen arms from a season ago, was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: AJ Pollock Named NL Player Of The Week (July 5-11)

AJ Pollock was named National League Player of the Week for games played from July 5-11, 2021, becoming the first member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to receive the honor since Corey Seager in September 2019. Pollock's previously earned the honor in 2018, when he was named NL Player of the Week for April 30-May 6 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pollock has now garnered Player of the Week honors five times in his career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy