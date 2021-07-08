Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB amid sexual assault investigation
LOS ANGELES - Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015.www.dailydodgers.com
