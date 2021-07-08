Cancel
Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended 7 days by MLB amid investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days on Thursday, as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. The extension, which came on the final day of Bauer's initial leave, was attained with the consent of the MLB Players Association. The MLBPA must grant consent for any extension of administrative leave, which guarantees players full compensation and service time while investigations proceed.

