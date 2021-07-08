Trevor Bauer administrative leave extended 7 days by MLB amid investigation of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher

Can the San Francisco Giants hold off both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres? Can the Padres find a way to get past both the Giants and the Dodgers, or will Los Angeles just turn it up down the stretch and clinch the division for the ninth straight season? Los Angeles Dodgers The reigning world champion Dodgers have won eight straight division titles and have reached the world series in 3 out of the last 4 seasons.