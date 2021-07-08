Diamondbacks' Jake Faria: Strong in no-decision

Castellanos allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two over four scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday. Castellanos made his first start in the majors and held his own through four innings and 60 pitches (42 strikes). The 23-year-old right-hander mixed in all five of his pitches to generate 14 called strikes and swing-and-misses. He became the 14th player to start a game for the Diamondbacks, but it's unclear if he'll get another opportunity. This was the final turn of the rotation spot before the All-Star break, and Arizona could have Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) and Taylor Widener (groin) back in the rotation after the break.