Urías 1st 11-game winner, leads Dodgers over Marlins 6-1

The Marlins won their second game in a row in walk-off fashion to take the series with the Dodgers with a 9-6 win Wednesday night. 1B Jesús Aguilar capped off the thriller with a three-run walk-off blast to left field that sent loanDepot Park into a frenzy. It’s the Marlins fourth win in their last five games, and it may just be enough to keep them in it heading into the All-Star break. Manager Don Mattingly said the team is starting to build some much needed momentum.