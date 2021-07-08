Cancel
Urías 1st 11-game winner, leads Dodgers over Marlins 6-1

Cover picture for the articleJulio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm's leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer. Urías (11-3) allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches.

