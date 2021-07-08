Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'The Worst Person in the World' Review: Joachim Trier's Wry, Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

By Guy Lodge
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate Reinsve) is subjected to some amateur analysis from a well-meaning elder. “Being young today is different,” the other woman observes, noting the increased pressure millennials face in daily life. “They have no time to think, there’s always something on the screen.” It’s the kind of generalization, notionally sympathetic but condescending, that members of the so-called anxious generation are used to hearing — irksome because there’s a kernel of truth to it, perhaps, but mostly because it’s way off the mark for many. Time to think isn’t the problem, time to decide is.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joachim Trier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Norwegian#Psychodramas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Instagram
Country
China
Related
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Worst Person in the World’ [Cannes]

Following his last two mediocre efforts, director Joachim Trier tries to go back and complete the trilogy that started with his two strongest films (“Reprise” and “Oslo, August 31st”). Told in 12 Chapters, “The Worst Person in the World” is Trier’s return to millennial angst, but the fresh perspective which...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Joachim Trier

Eskil Vogt directs a low-tech, high-tension Norwegian horror film starring a cast of children all under the age of 12. Craig Gillespie to Direct ‘Thelma’ Remake for FilmNation. 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie is on board to helm an English-language remake of the 2017 Norwegian psychodrama 'Thelma' by director Joachim...
MoviesDeadline

‘The Worst Person In The World’ Team On Making Life’s Major Decisions – Cannes Studio

Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World is the closing chapter of the director’s Oslo trilogy after Reprise (2006) and 2011’s Oslo, August 31. In the Cannes Film Festival competition this year, it’s a look at how one’s supposedly best years pass by so quickly you barely realize it. Trier and his stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie (who has appeared in each of the trilogy’s entries), stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the thinking behind the film’s title, its themes and how being privileged by an abundance of choice can sometimes postpone life’s major decisions. Check out the video above.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
MoviesScreendaily

Screen critics’ top films from Cannes 2021

Screen International critics select the buzziest titles from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week sections. Compiled by Screen’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan. Competition. Ahed’s Knee. Dir:. Nadav Lapid. Our critic said: “A bitter, ironic, incendiary new film about an...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Movies of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, According to 31 Critics

At the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some pundits expressed surprise that “Titane,” the adventurous body-horror riff on gender fluidity from filmmaker Julia Ducournau, won the Palme d’Or over more traditional entries in Competition. However, many critics who covered the festival this year wouldn’t have it any other way. “Titane” topped IndieWire’s annual critics survey of the best films of the festival, with 31 critics participating from around the world, and Ducournau also topped the category for Best Director.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ben & Jessa Seewald Reveal Baby Number Four’s Gender & Name

As we reported, Ben and Jessa Seewald have welcomed their fourth child to the world. On Monday, they shared the first part of their birth story, but they kept many of the details to themselves. In the video, they didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. So, fans were waiting for the next part of the birth story to find out more details.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., Kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
AnimalsPhys.org

First lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas observed

A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest's productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.
MusicTMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Seeking Mall Security Who Let Fan Rap 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj sure does appreciate the fan love she receives -- but she loves it even more when her adoring base can worship her uninterrupted ... for which one mall security guard is getting a personal shout-out from the Barbz herself. The rapper reposted a video originally shared by TikTok...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lindsay Lohan's life in Dubai 23 years after The Parent Trap made her famous

She boarded a plane and moved to London in much-loved family comedy The Parent Trap, and now Lindsay is embracing the spirit of her character by living abroad in real life. In her twenties, Lindsay was often photographed partying in Los Angeles, but in her thirties, the star has managed to avoid much of the limelight by moving to the United Arab Emirates.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy