Rapper Lil Baby arrested on drug charge in Paris
Lil Baby, the American rapper, and another man were arrested Thursday in Paris and charged with transporting drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CBS News on Thursday. Lil Baby, 26, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden. A viral video apparently taken by bystanders showed several police officers questioning Harden and another man. Harden can be heard saying, “I don’t understand.”www.wsgw.com
