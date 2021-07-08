Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris Township, MI

Rapper Lil Baby arrested on drug charge in Paris

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 12 days ago

Lil Baby, the American rapper, and another man were arrested Thursday in Paris and charged with transporting drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CBS News on Thursday. Lil Baby, 26, whose real name is Dominique Jones, has been attending Paris Fashion Week events with NBA star James Harden. A viral video apparently taken by bystanders showed several police officers questioning Harden and another man. Harden can be heard saying, “I don’t understand.”

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Paris Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Paris Fashion Week#Drugs#American#Nba#French#Le Parisien#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
BasketballMysuncoast.com

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Shares Cryptic Message Days After Alleged Shootout

Chicago rapper Lil Durk seemingly plans to move in silence from now on, suggesting as much with a cryptic message on Instagram. Last weekend, the rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out at his home in Atlanta with his girlfriend India Royale. It was reported that both of them fired rounds from their firearms, and thankfully, neither one of them was injured. It's unclear what happened to spark the shootout but some reports claim that they were victims of a home invasion.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Denies Rumors She Was Shading Lil Baby's Other BM

By now, we are all well aware of how social media users will often pit people against one another. A simple post can turn into a scandal if left unmonitored, and Jayda Cheaves didn't want her name associated with anything that would cause controversy. The business mogul recently shared a photo of herself posing on her bed with a caption that read, "Only way I'll lose my spot if ig I don't want it no more [alien emoji]."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lul Tim, Suspect In King Von's Murder Case, Denies Targeting Lil Durk

The investigation into King Von's death is active as Timothy Leeks, known as Lul Tim, has been charged with the late rapper's murder. Months ago, Leeks, who is good friends with Quando Rondo, was released on bond and since that time, he's been working on his Rap career while, for the most part, steering clear of controversy.
NBAHipHopDX.com

Drake, Post Malone, NBA YoungBoy & Lil Baby Among Top Paid Rappers Of 2020

Billboard has published its list of 2020 Money Makers and unsurprisingly, several rappers have made the cut. As explained in the article published Monday (July 19), the COVID-19 pandemic made a major dent in everyone’s income considering the concert industry was non-existent, which is where a large percent of artists make their money.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ben & Jessa Seewald Reveal Baby Number Four’s Gender & Name

As we reported, Ben and Jessa Seewald have welcomed their fourth child to the world. On Monday, they shared the first part of their birth story, but they kept many of the details to themselves. In the video, they didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. So, fans were waiting for the next part of the birth story to find out more details.
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Star in Her First-Ever Brand Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Carey's 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon appears in the campaign as a young version of her mom, as she gives a powerful monologue about dreaming big. "Someday, it's going to be different," Monroe recites in the 30-second clip. "The melodies that live in my head, someday, they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium -- but the meaning is inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., Kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

Comments / 0

Community Policy