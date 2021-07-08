Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘After Yang’ [Cannes]

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElusive video-essayist-turned-filmmaker Kogonada blew me away with his 2017 debut “Columbus.” In the hotly-anticipated “After Yang,” he teams up with A24 to adapt Alexander Weinstein’s short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang.” Boasting a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and “Columbus” beauty Haley Lu Richardson, “After Yang” is a meditative sci-fi movie involving a father and daughter who attempt to save the life of a robot family member after it stops functioning. If his masterful “Columbus” worked so well due to its staggering beauty and simplicity, this latest effort has too many ideas and a failed execution. As expected, some awe-struck visuals are on display, but not much to grab onto. The film grows and grows, but doesn’t attain the quiet greatness it so badly wants to achieve. This is tightly-controled, unassuming and ultimately very forgettable stuff.

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Weinstein
Person
Colin Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II, After Yang, Ahed's Knee, Lingui

Here's an experiment: Try watching "The Souvenir Part II" without seeing the first part. "Maybe some of you didn't see part one—it probably doesn't matter, I don't know," the filmmaker, Joanna Hogg, told the audience at Directors' Fortnight after the screening this morning. I'd be curious to hear how "Part II" plays completely fresh. Personally, though, I think that's ill-advised. "The Souvenir Part II" is in effect the second half of a single four-hour movie. It picks up right where the first one left off, and it is so reliant on foreknowledge of the events of the critically lauded 2019 original that going in cold would be like wandering in after an intermission.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Annette’ Review: Leos Carax’s occasionally unwieldy rock opera gleefully leans into camp [Cannes Review]

“Fame is like a flame,” Adam Driver’s Henry McHenry says wistfully in his stand-up routine, before a rapt audience. “Glorious, superfluous…” It’s the thesis of Annette, the campy rock opera whose characters never find a healthy balance with their fame. The statement is part-ironic, part-truthful, much like the film itself, directed by Leos Carax and soundtracked by Sparks (Ron and Russell Mael), opening this year’s long-awaited Cannes Film Festival. You can sense the film straining against its puppet-strings: It never quite wants to dance with wild abandon, nor does it want to fully commit to seriousness. The final product is a free-wheeling, often self-indulgent musical joyride whose audacity is admirable, even when it oversteps into unwieldiness.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’: Obsession And Sexism Make For A Sharp Character Study [Cannes Review]

“Rehana Maryam Noor,” the second feature film from director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, the first Bangladesh film featured in Cannes, is both a dogged pursuit for justice and a sturdy character study. The titular character Dr. Rehana (Azmeri Haque Badhon), is an overworked Assistant Professor to Professor Arefin (Kazi Sami Hassan) in a modest medical college. A woman of scruples, she expels a student during an exam for writing notes on the back of her ruler, reigning over the classroom with an ironclad gaze that denotes her obsession with upright morals.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Tre Piani’: Why Nanni, Why? [Cannes]

Ever since he won the Palme d’Or back in 2001 for his touching family loss drama “The Son’s Room,” actor-turned-director Nanni Moretti has had every single one of his films premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. To the point, where it’s almost become a running joke that the Festival will always save a spot for the Italian director. Hell, his latest, “Tre Piani” was supposed to screen at last year’s pandemic-nulled edition only for Cannes director Thierry Fremaux to save a spot for him at this year’s edition. Of course, it’s not like Moretti’s last film wasn’t good, 2015’s “Mia Madre” was a touching tribute to motherhood. But “Tre Piani,” the story of three families living in three apartments in the same bourgeois condominium in Italy, belongs nowhere near competition. In fact, it’s so melodramatic and sentimental that it would be no surprise at all to find something similar like it on Telemundo. [C]
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘After Yang’: Kogonada Reflects Bittersweetly On The Melancholy Nature Of Death & Existence Through Tender Sci-fi & Technosapiens [Cannes Review]

Quickly become one of the greatest humanist filmmakers we have with the most superb eye for composition in cinema, South Korean director Kogonada delicately breaks your heart in the luminous and exquisitely crafted “After Yang.” If you have children (and or can acutely recall your childhood), you know that precise moment in time when your child starts to gently, curiously inquire about death; what happens to us when we die and then begins to sadly grapple with the concept that all things die, including those we love the most. It’s a lot to grasp, and “After Yang” occupies a similar space, one of innocence, tenderness, heartache, and that reflective contemplation of life, death, and existence from a child-like perspective, but one that quickly matures to something much more profound.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Worst Person in the World’ [Cannes]

Following his last two mediocre efforts, director Joachim Trier tries to go back and complete the trilogy that started with his two strongest films (“Reprise” and “Oslo, August 31st”). Told in 12 Chapters, “The Worst Person in the World” is Trier’s return to millennial angst, but the fresh perspective which...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives. The film is a moving yet realistic exploration of a relationship across a cultural and class divide in northern England, and the film smartly skirts playing into the stereotypes of the region. However, Barnard can’t quite avoid the tropes of more conventional romantic fare, which don’t feel like pitfalls until the film’s predictable and tidy last act.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
UEFAtheplaylist.net

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Tale Of A Gifted Refuge With Powers [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to the Cannes Competition lineup is just as messy as his 2017 entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow”

Benedetta Sometimes it only takes one film to fire up a festival. That film, this year, came in the shape Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, one of a handful that had originally been selected to screen here in 2020, and handed another slot twelve months later. It was Verhoeven’s first film since Elle (also screened in the official competition here back in 2016), and it promised a period piece cribbed from a book by Judith C. Brown: Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Which itself was based on the real-life story of Benedetta, a 17th century Italian nun-turned-abbess of Pescia, Tuscany, put on trial for a love affair with a fellow nun. Verhoeven has never shied away from in-your-face sexual content, so the marriage between director and story felt ripe for all kinds of excesses. But little could have ever prepared me for the wild riot Benedetta would ultimately turn into.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Bergman Island’: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Breezy Relationship Auto-Fiction Is A Wisp Of A Film [Cannes Review]

There’s a lovely wind that blows across the island of Fårö, Ingmar Bergman‘s actual home for several years, and his spiritual home for several decades. Even in the summer, when Mia Hansen-Løve‘s “Bergman Island” is set, the breeze is constant, cool and a little salt-dampened, tousling Vicky Krieps’ hair, scudding through the tufts of scraggly dune-grass and sweeping majestically across the vast empty spaces where the point of this movie is supposed to be. With the best will in the world, which is the only will anyone who’s such a fan of “Eden” and “Things To Come” could possibly bring to a new Mia Hansen-Løve project, absolutely nothing of any consequence happens in the director’s first Cannes Competition title. And then it happens twice.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Hytti Nro 6’: Lonely Strangers On A Train Connect In Finnish Director Juho Kuosmanen’s Linklater-Esque Escapist Drama [Cannes Review]

Cinema’s love affair with trains goes back, of course, to the very origins of the art form, and more than a century later, the flame shows no sign of dimming. To recent examples such as “Snowpiercer” (2013), “Train to Busan” (2016), and the latest of many adaptations of “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) can now be added “Compartment no.6” (“Hytti Nro 6”) from Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, premiering in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Story of Film: A New Generation’ Is An Exhaustive, Frantic Sprint With Not Much To Say [Cannes Review]

Something of a cinematic seminar course, one content to marvel at a medium rather than critically engage it, “The Story of Film: A New Generation” has a lot to say about movies yet little to say about cinema. In his exhaustive, frantically analytical sprint through hundreds of motion pictures, director Mark Cousins connects ideas and shared themes to demonstrate a vast, shared conversation via screens big and small, yet refuses to grapple with some of the most pressing issues connected to the film industry of 2021. A celebration of cinema, sure, yet the documentary fails in the realm it champions as the true test of quality: extending the language of film.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

South Korean Streamer Watcha Buys Cannes Trio ‘Annette’, ‘Titane’ & ‘After Yang’

EXCLUSIVE: Growing South Korean streaming service Watcha is having a busy Cannes, landing local rights to three buzz titles here in the festival. The company has bought Cannes opener Annette, Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which premieres tomorrow, and Kogonada’s After Yang, starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Wes Anderson Dazzles With A Whimsical New Missive Of Wit & Short Story Delights [Cannes Review]

July 12th, 2021, Cannes – Reader, I ratatat out this missive in haste on my trusty Smith-Corona from the South of France, in the paltry hopes it may adequately convey my delight in viewing the latest cinematographic marvel from Mr. Wes Anderson, originally of Houston, Texas but more latterly resident of a nearby color-coded, symmetrical nebula almost entirely of his own design. “The French Dispatch,” Mr. Anderson’s entry in the competitive section of what we francophones like to call Le Soixante-Quatorzième Festival de Cannes, is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken. Which meant curtains for the carpet as I was smoking a cigarillo.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Titane’: Batshit Crazy Blend of Genres Defies Description [Cannes]

It’s quite something that Cannes decided Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” a batshit crazy midnight movie, and I’m being subtle here, should make it into competition at this year’s festival. Consider this not a review, but an amalgam of thoughts about the film. Because, otherwise, if I describe what this film is...
Moviestheplaylist.net

The French Dispatch Is The Oscar Contender We Knew It Was [Cannes]

CANNES – Considering it was already pegged as an Oscar contender for 2021 if the pandemic had never occurred, it’s no surprise that Wes Anderson‘s magnificent new concoction, “The French Dispatch,” will make waves for the upcoming 2022 awards season. The film debuted in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival after originally being invited last year. And its Academy Award hopes are not just because the film is fantastic or has a chance to be the first non-franchise global hit in theaters in the “reopening era” (remember: Wes is big in Europe) but history is on its side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy