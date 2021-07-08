‘After Yang’ [Cannes]
Elusive video-essayist-turned-filmmaker Kogonada blew me away with his 2017 debut “Columbus.” In the hotly-anticipated “After Yang,” he teams up with A24 to adapt Alexander Weinstein’s short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang.” Boasting a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and “Columbus” beauty Haley Lu Richardson, “After Yang” is a meditative sci-fi movie involving a father and daughter who attempt to save the life of a robot family member after it stops functioning. If his masterful “Columbus” worked so well due to its staggering beauty and simplicity, this latest effort has too many ideas and a failed execution. As expected, some awe-struck visuals are on display, but not much to grab onto. The film grows and grows, but doesn’t attain the quiet greatness it so badly wants to achieve. This is tightly-controled, unassuming and ultimately very forgettable stuff.www.worldofreel.com
